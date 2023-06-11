What happens to UFC women's 145lbs division now that Amanda Nunes has retired? Dana White gives crucial update

UFC president Dana White has given a crucial update on the women's featherweight division following the retirement of Amanda Nunes.

Nunes returned to the octagon last night to take on Irene Aldana at UFC 289. 'The Lioness' was dominant from the start and secured a unanimous decision victory at the end of a rather one-sided five-round matchup. Following her victory, the Brazilian announced that she will be retiring from the sport of MMA. By doing so she vacated her bantamweight and featherweight championships.

Following the retirement of Amanda Nunes, speculations surrounding the women's featherweight division in the UFC have started to rise. Introduced in 2017, the women's 145lbs division is the heaviest weight category for female fighters and there has always been a lack of fights in that division. As a result of the same, many believe that with Nunes retiring from the sport, the women's featherweight division will also be removed from the company.

Upon being asked about the same during the UFC 289 post-fight press conference, Dana White said:

"The answer is probably yes. I mean, I don't make these decisions right after a fight. You know, she told me when she walked over to the side of the cage that she was retiring. So yeah, I don't know but it makes sense."

Who will fight for the vacant UFC women's bantamweight championship following Amanda Nunes' retirement?

Nunes reigned supreme over the UFC women's bantamweight division ever since winning the title back in 2016 against Miesha Tate. The first and only bump in the road for 'The Lioness' in the bantamweight division came in 2021 against Julianna Pena. While Pena was able to submit her in the second round of their fight at UFC 269, the Brazilian came back with vengeance in their rematch at UFC 277 and reclaimed her bantamweight crown.

With Amanda Nunes walking away from the sport, the UFC has to figure out a fight for the vacant women's bantamweight championship. It looks like Julianna Pena will most certainly be in contention to fight for the title as suggested by UFC president Dana White.

Upon being asked if Julianna Pena will fight for the vacant UFC women's bantamweight championship, Dana White had this to say during the post-fight press conference:

"It would make a lot of sense."

