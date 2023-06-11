UFC world's shocked reaction to Amanda Nunes announcing retirement at UFC 289 - Females are popping bottles and celebrating

The news of UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes' retirement came as a shock to many on June 10.

'The Lioness' called an end to her MMA journey with several UFC records to her name including the most wins in championship bouts amongst women fighters and the only woman to hold two UFC titles simultaneously in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Later, in her post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Nunes removed her gloves with the help of the cut-man and announced her retirement from the sport.

Later, Nunes celebrated the moment by drinking beer and dancing with her wife and daughter inside the octagon.

Watch Amanda Nunes' post-fight octagon interview below:

The news of Nunes' retirement drew reactions from all over the MMA world. Several MMA fans and fighters took to Twitter to share their thoughts on 'The Lioness' hanging up her gloves.

Fighters like Aljamain Sterling, Belal Muhammad, Walt Harris, Raquel Pennington, and Jamahal Hill congratulated the Brazilian on a spectacular UFC career.

Belal Muhammad: "your a legend lioness Great career"

Jamahal Hill: "Congratulations on a legendary and incredible career you are the GWOAT!!!"

Derek Brunson uploaded a tweet joking that the fighters in the women's bantamweight and featherweight divisions must be celebrating the news of Nunes' retirement.

"The females in the weight classes Amanda Nunes retired from , are popping bottles and celebrating right now."

Derek Brunson: "The females in the weight classes Amanda Nunes retired from , are popping bottles and celebrating right now."

Nunes' former rival Julianna Pena had mixed reactions to Nunes parting ways with the sport. In a tweet, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' claimed that fear of fighting her for the third time drove Nunes towards retirement:

"I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? #UFC289"

A few more reactions from the MMA world can be seen below:





Thanks for the amazing career & amazing moments.. you’ll be missed @Amanda_Leoa Fuck that hurtsThanks for the amazing career & amazing moments.. you’ll be missed @ufc @Amanda_Leoa Fuck that hurts😔🦁Thanks for the amazing career & amazing moments.. you’ll be missed🇧🇷🐐 https://t.co/77yxco05Ow





Thanks for the amazing career & amazing moments.. you’ll be missed @Amanda_Leoa Fuck that hurtsThanks for the amazing career & amazing moments.. you’ll be missed @ufc @Amanda_Leoa Fuck that hurts😔🦁Thanks for the amazing career & amazing moments.. you’ll be missed🇧🇷🐐 https://t.co/77yxco05Ow

Amanda Nunes retirement: How did 'The Lioness' win her last UFC fight?

Amanda Nunes locked horns against Irene Aldana for the bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 289. The event took place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Coming into the fight, Aldana was riding a two-fight win streak that included knockout victories over Macy Chiasson and Yana Kunitskaya. Nunes, on the other hand, had just avenged her loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 277 by defeating her via unanimous decision.

The fight started on a slow note as both fighters moved cautiously in the opening round of the fight. As the fight progressed, 'The Lioness' gained momentum and the difference between the significant strikes landed began to increase.

UFC @ufc



What are those scorecards looking like? We're headed to championship rounds!What are those scorecards looking like? #UFC289 We're headed to championship rounds! What are those scorecards looking like? #UFC289 https://t.co/vhfzj9TV2E

Nunes landed multiple takedowns and dominated the majority of the fight. In the end, the Brazilian got her hand raised as the three judges scored the contest 50-44, 50-44 and 50-43 in favor of the champion.

UFC @ufc The Lioness DOMINATES all 5 rounds in this one 🦁 #UFC289 The Lioness DOMINATES all 5 rounds in this one 🦁 #UFC289 https://t.co/7dEyFi5C3v

