BREAKING: Amanda Nunes shares why she's retiring from MMA

Amanda Nunes hung up her gloves for good at UFC 289 that went down at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on June 10. The UFC double champ headlined the card, putting her bantamweight title on the line against Mexican powerhouse Irene Aldana.

Nunes put on a dominant performance, justifying her heavy favorite status and absolutely battered Aldana en route to a lopsided 50-44, 50-44, 50-43 unanimous decision win. 'The Lioness' subsequently announced her retirement, putting an end to an era of women's MMA which will be remembered for her dominance.

Citing her need to now spend time with family and close ones, Amanda Nunes said in her post-fight octagon interview:

"My mommy be asking me to do this for so long. She cannot take anymore. My family as well, Nina. She has been around for so much with me. So I decided right now. I see that we don't get to enjoy everyday that I make. I gotta be with my family. I gotta spend time with my family in Brazil as well, I leave them so young to chase this dream...I just wanna thank Dana for always being there for me, Hunter and everybody that is making these shows happen."

Catch Amanda Nunes' comments below:

'The Lioness' had also recently expressed interest in a WWE career after her retirement from MMA.

