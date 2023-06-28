"Low balling her" - No-filter Sean Strickland rating MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele a "6 with no makeup" draws mixed reactions from fans

This weekend sees Sean Strickland return to the octagon for his latest clash, as he’s set to take on Abus Magomedov in a UFC Fight Night headliner.

Strickland is currently ranked at No.7 in the UFC’s middleweight division and is widely recognized as one of the best 185lbers in the world.

However, ‘Tarzan’ is arguably just as well-known for being one of the most outspoken fighters on the UFC’s roster, and his most recent target being popular MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele.

Daniele recently interviewed Strickland, who had some scathing, albeit comical, things to say about her:

“They’re s*cking somebody off and I assume they only have this job because of that..but like I will say it, I like her personality, it’s a solid...she’s about a 6 no makeup, 6 and a half, but her personality is a solid 9, so...”

Unsurprisingly, Strickland’s comments garnered plenty of reactions on Twitter, with most of them being largely mixed:

Nina-Marie Daniele has not yet posted her full interview with Sean Strickland on her YouTube channel, but based on this brief clip, it promises to be entertaining.

Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov: Are fans really hoping Strickland loses?

Sean Strickland is set to fight in the headliner of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night against Abus Magomedov, who only has a fraction of the octagon experience that Strickland does.

Current odds suggest ‘Tarzan’ is a heavy favorite to beat Magomedov, who has just one fight to his name in the UFC, a knockout win over Dustin Stoltzfus last September.

Despite this, it seems like Strickland’s outspoken nature means that as many fans are rooting against him as they are for him. Recently, a number of them took to Twitter to push Magomedov’s chances in the bout:

Prior to this, Strickland posted an interesting video to his Instagram that showed him sparring with a fan, ending with ‘Tarzan’ flooring the man, apparently known as ‘Johnny’, with a combination of punches.

Fans will probably be hoping that Magomedov at least pushes Strickland harder than this fan did in this weekend’s headline bout.

