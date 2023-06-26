"Can't take any abuse" - Sean Strickland named 'fighter of the people' for destroying fan in sparring

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland engaged with a mixed martial arts fan, sparring with him at his gym, Xtreme Couture.

In a video posted on Instagram, Strickland introduced the fan as 'Johnny' and asked him what intensity he'd like to spar at. Johnny's suggestion of '69 percent' was rounded off to 'an even 70' by Strickland, who then proceeded to floor the fan with a barrage of strikes.

Fans reacted to the sparring session and pointed out Strickland's inability to stand any sort of agression towards him:

"Can't take any abuse 😢"

"Sean is legit 549-0 in sparring"

"Only Sean Strickland is hard sparring during fight week against Abus 😂😂😂"

Fans also sarcastically praised 'Tarzan' for being nice and not upping the intensity, while lauding the fan for putting a bold front:

"You were very nice to Johnny."

"Nice one Johnny. Nice one D’Sean"

"The fighter of the people"

"It was 20% hahahaah I love when Strickland spar to random people."

"Leg kick was legit"

"I mean had the guts to get into a cage with a professional fighter, we have to give him that at least. 🫀"

Some fans also expressed their interest in wanting to spar against Sean Strickland themselves:

"Sean can we spar"

"Can I be next Sean?? Please"

"that’s tight, hope one day you beat me up in sparring 🫡"

"I’m actually planning on flying out to Vegas just to spar you"

Sean Strickland offers to help train Elon Musk for his showdown against 'dirty communist' Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk are two of the most high-profile figures in the tech world. The two billionaires have shown interest in facing each other inside a cage, which has been confirmed by UFC president Dana White.

Although there is no official confirmation on the billionaires' parts, Sean Strickland has already declared who he is rooting for. The UFC middleweight contender swore at Mark Zuckerberg in a tweet and called out his platform, while offering to help train Elon Musk in Las Vegas.

Strickland tweeted:

"Man f**k Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist.... No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but.... Facebook market gets a pass.... @elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!"

Check out Strickland's tweet below:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA



