"Welcome to the top 10 Abus" - Fans pray on Sean Strickland's downfall as fight week begins

As another fight week rolls around, fans are beginning to doubt Sean Strickland and have made their thoughts known on the UFC's latest social media post. Despite winning seven of his last nine fights in the sport, viewers continue to root against the controversial middleweight, and this time is no different.

Abus Magomedov will be competing in his first main event inside the octagon and hopes to make a statement and subsequently force his way into the top 15. Although he's unranked, the powerhouse has been given the opportunity of a lifetime and could find himself stealing the No.7-ranked spot away from his opponent.

As we approach the Fight Night card on July 1st, the UFC shared the fight poster for the clash between the 185ers in anticipation of building hype for the fight, but fans were much more interested in bashing Sean Strickland.

Strickland's brash nature has earned him a large number of fans, but also countless amount of haters who want to see him fail. Those who dislike him or those who are huge Abus Magomedov fans made their voices heard on social media.

Most fans are seemingly siding with Magomedov despite this beinghis second fight under the UFC banner. After an incredible five canceled bouts and one brilliant performance inside the octagon, the Russian fighting out of Germany finds himself in pole position to enter the top 10 with a win in his next outing.

What did Sean Strickland do to be named 'Fighter of the People' by fans?

Sean Strickland is never too far removed from controversy, and it is a huge reason why he attracts so much attention, but what has he done recently to be labeled the 'fighter of the people'?

According to the man himself, a fan asked the UFC middleweight to spar and actually showed up to the gym to get his rounds in—though it didn't go too well for Johnny.

Though he starts out on the offense with a barrage of strikes, the man soon becomes overwhelmed when Sean Strickland unloads his arsenal. Fans made their thoughts known online and loved the fact the MMA vet showed no mercy to his sparring partner.

