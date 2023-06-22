Christy Mack injuries: What happened to the adult star? Revisiting the tragic 'War Machine' incident that sent the MMA fighter to jail for 36 years

In 2017, MMA fighter War Machine, formerly known as Jon Koppenhaver, was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and adult star Christy Mack and her boyfriend Corey Thomas. The jury found Koppenhaver guilty on 29 out of 34 charges, including sexual assault, kidnapping, and coercion. However, the jury was unable to reach a consensus on the most grave accusation of attempted murder.

During the hearing, Clark County District Judge Elisabeth Cadish acknowledged War Machine's defense attorney's account of his troubled past. However, she also emphasized the need for a severe sentence to safeguard the community. Christy Mack also provided an emotional account of the abuse she had endured in the past and the lasting consequences of the assault. She also expressed concern for her safety should the MMA fighter be released from prison.

The need for a hefty sentence was further demonstrated by testimony from Corey Thomas, Christy Mack's boyfriend and victim of War Machine's aggressive nature. Jon Koppenhaver chose not to testify at his trial and apologized for his conduct, claiming to have found solace through religion behind bars. He said he would accept whatever sentence was handed to him and hoped to serve as an example to others.

The assault which took place in August 2014, left both Mack and Thomas with grave injuries. Thomas sustained broken bones, bruises, and bite marks, whereas Mack sustained broken teeth, a fractured sternum, and a severely ruptured liver. The adult star underwent plastic surgery to repair the hard caused by War Machine's assault. Following the sentencing, Machine's mixed martial arts career came to an end, and Bellator, with whom he was under contract at the time, subsequently released him.

Chrisy Mack injuries: War Machine apologized to his ex-girlfriend for physical assault

Following the arrest, War Machine claimed that he has changed his ways since his days of abusing women and sought forgiveness from his ex-girlfriend Christy Mack.

Jon Koppenhaver, a one-promising MMA fighter who brutally attacked his then-girlfriend Christy Mack after discovering she was seeing another man made news around the country in 2014.

In a documentary directed by Jon Bravo, the incarcerated fighter opened up about his time spent behind bars and had some significant regrets to share:

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't regret that, and I hate it. Nobody hates me as much as I hate the man that I used to be. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to Christy. I'm sorry, Christy."

Check out the full video below:

