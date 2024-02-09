"Chump" Teofimo Lopez earns scathing reactions from Terence Crawford for "catchweight" call-out after controversial win over Jamaine Ortiz

Terence Crawford has reacted to Teofimo Lopez calling him out following a controversial win over Jamaine Ortiz.

Lopez defended his WBO junior welterweight title against Ortiz last night. While he came into the fight as a massive favorite, the bout turned out to be very close, and many believe that the latter deserved the judges' nod.

Lopez appeared to be soundly outboxed against the accurate and in-shape Ortiz over 12 rounds. However, the three ringside judges appeared to penalize the latter for his lack of offensive output while routinely circling away. As a result, 'The Takeover' secured a controversial unanimous decision victory.

After the fight, Lopez doubled down on his desire to fight Terence Crawford. Despite the weight difference, he claimed that he was ready to fight Crawford at catchweight.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to Lopez's call-out, Crawford took to X and clapped back at him in a series of tweets. Take a look at them below:

"Talked all that sh*t about me and lost. Like I told him focus on who you fighting not me. @TeofimoLopez back to the drawing board you go chump."

Expand Tweet

"He got a gift and he know it that’s why he crying."

Expand Tweet

"Catch weight what? This guy is crazy, but he knows what’s up he just trying to use my name for promotion."

Expand Tweet

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz full card results

Apart from the highly anticipated bout between Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz, fans were treated to a number of highly exciting fights at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Most notably, American Olympian Keyshawn Davis went up against Jose Pedraza in a lightweight contest in the co-main event. Davis was dominant throughout the fight and secured a sixth-round stoppage victory over Pedraza.

Expand Tweet

That said, take a look at the full card results below:

Teofimo Lopez def. Jamaine Ortiz via unanimous decision (117-111, 115-113, 115-113)

Keyshwan Davis def. Jose Pedraza via TKO (Referee stoppage, RD 6)

Rene Tellez Giron def. George Acosta via unanimous decision (79-72, 78-73, 76-75)

Abdullah Mason def. Benjamin Gurment via TKO (RD 2)

Charlie Sheehy def. Abdel Sauceda via unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Javier Martinez def. Raul Salomon via unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 78-74)

Alan Garcia def. Tomas Ornelas via TKO ( 0:51, RD 1)

Lemis Isom Riley def. Antonio Zepeda via TKO (1:28, RD 3)

Art Barrera Jr. def. Michael Portales via TKO (1:41, RD 1)