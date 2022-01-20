Ciryl Gane most accurate heavyweight striker in UFC, Francis Ngannou doesn't make top 10

Ciryl Gane is the most accurate striker in the heavyweight division. His next opponent Francis Ngannou isn't in the top 10. However, the Cameroonian star can knock out opponents at will. The main event of UFC 270 is the ultimate clash of styles, pitting the powerhouse Ngannou against the nimble and savvy Gane for the heavyweight title.

According to the UFC Record Book, 'Bon Gamin' has the highest significant strike accuracy of any heavyweight who's had five fights and attempted 350 significant strikes. Trailing him in second place is Alexander Volkov, while former two-time champion Stipe Miocic is third. Tai Tuivasa and Tanner Boser round out the top-5. Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou lands 41% of his significant strikes and doesn't feature in the top 10.

Dan Hardy believes Ciryl Gane could replicate Jon Jones' dominance

Ciryl Gane has taken to MMA quickly and has experienced a meteoric rise in the heavyweight division. Even though he's only fought 10 times, the Frenchman has demonstrated greater composure and technical expertise than several of his peers.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Dan Hardy opined that 'Bon Gamin' will probably win the title within the next two years, even if he can't beat Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. Hardy added that Gane could dominate the heavyweight division in a manner similar to Jon Jones' reign at 205 lbs.

"Ciryl Gane can come in and this is his 11th MMA fight and we know full well, even if he loses this he's most likely going to be in a title shot in the next two years and he's most likely gonna be a world champion in the next two years. What we may see is Ciryl Gane really starting his heavyweight reign, he might just hold this division down like Jon Jones did it [over] light-heavyweight."

Gane has been installed as the betting favorite heading into his clash with Ngannou. The clash of styles coupled with the drama surrounding the main event could make UFC 270 one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim