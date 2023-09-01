Ciryl Gane felt immense regret about tapping out in loss to Jon Jones, says coach - "I should've fought till the death"

Ciryl Gane seemingly did not take his loss against Jon Jones lightly and was full of remorse for giving up so quickly.

Jones made his long-awaited return to action in a heavyweight title fight against Gane at UFC 285 in March. While many expected the Frenchman to put Jones' 'MMA GOAT' status to the test, the former light heavyweight champion secured a lightning-quick submission win just 2:04 minutes into the opening round.

With the victory, Jon Jones took home the vacant heavyweight title. Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane was left to pick up the pieces and return to the drawing board. Considering 'Bon Gamin's quick submission, many wondered if his mentality was to blame.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Gane's coach Fernand Lopez weighed in on his student's loss. The MMA Factory chief revealed that Gane's mentality wasn't the issue and Jones was simply the better man that night. Speaking about the Frenchman's reaction after the loss, Lopez said:

"He was blaming himself too much. He was regretting to have tapped. He was like,'Why did I tap? Why the f**k did I [tap]? How can I fall for the pain and tap? I should just sleep if I don't have a way to go out. I should've fought till the death... That was the first conversation that we had."

Ciryl Gane aiming to put on a "masterclass" performance against Serghei Spivac this weekend

Ciryl Gane is looking for a statement victory in his next fight and rebound from his devastating loss against Jon Jones. 'Bon Gamin' is booked to face Serghei Spivac in the main event of UFC Paris at the Accor Arena this weekend.

Prior to his loss against 'Bones,' Gane put on a dominant performance against Tai Tuivasa and beat the Australian via third-round knockout. Prior to his unanimous decision loss against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270, Gane was on an incredible 10-fight win streak, which included wins over Derrick Lewis, Alexander Volkov, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Ahead of his next fight, Ciryl Gane is looking to put on another flawless performance and remind fight fans what he's capable of. In an interview with MMA Junkie, 'Bon Gamin' said:

"I just hope this weekend I’m going to do a masterclass as we say. A perfect performance, and I’m going to do my best for that... I just want to finish the fight before the end, and the fans, I think, are going to be happy about that.”

