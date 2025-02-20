Claressa Shields handed suspension after testing positive for same substance that contributed to Nick Diaz's five-year UFC ban 

Claressa Shields is facing an investigation after the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission suspended her from competing in the state. The three-weight division boxing champion is reported to have tested positive for the same substance which led to MMA legend Nick Diaz's suspension from the UFC after her impressive victory over Danielle Perkins in February 2025.

Ad

The 41-year-old Stockton native was suspended from the UFC for five years for testing positive for marijuana metabolites at UFC 183 in 2015. The sentence was later commuted to 18 months after his appeal in 2016. Likewise, the boxing sensation gave an oral sample after her high-stakes showdown with Perkins which returned positive for the substance.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani while quoting Sky Sports Boxing posted the news of 'T-Rex's' positive marijuana test on his X account:

Ad

Trending

"Claressa Shields has been suspending from fighting in the state of Michigan and is being investigated after testing positive.... Marijuana."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

WBO, which has no authority to suspend fighters, has sought an explanation from the 29-year-old American boxing sensation. Moreover, WADA recognizes marijuana as a banned substance on its list of prohibited drugs for athletes making the situation tricky for Shields.

Cris Cyborg reacts to Claressa Shields' suspension after she tested positive for marijuana

Claressa Shields' suspension in the aftermath of her positive marijuana test has created an online storm among fight fans, experts, and fighters alike. Although the substance has been gaining popularity and is legal in many US states both for medical and recreational use, athletes continue to bear the brunt if their tests return positive for it.

Ad

Former UFC star and women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg shared her views regarding Shields' suspension. Besides highlighting the difference between PEDs and marijuana, Cyborg also pointed at the hilt her brand is going to take due to the development by saying:

"It's crazy. you know marijuana doesn't help you in anything in it like you know. It doesn't help her brand either because she's an example, a lot of young girls look up to her I think. But, for sure you know the smoke doesn't help anything for you."

Ad

Check out Cris Cyborg's comments on Claressa Shields below (2:08) :

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.