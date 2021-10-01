Claressa Shields invites Jake Paul to spar if he doesn't want to fight, claims he would 'probably get dropped'

Claressa Shields doubled down on her previous comments. She had claimed she would "beat up" YouTube sensation Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Shields said she's willing to take Paul on, no matter how many rounds, to prove that she's the better boxer. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former boxing world champ said:

"What is he a six-round fighter, eight-round fighter? Whatever! If you wanna do an exhibition-style with two minutes because 'I'm a woman,' we can do that too. But I bet you, Jake Paul would get hurt. He would probably get dropped. He would have a newfound respect for me."

Shields also said she doesn't want any excuses from Paul for declining her challenge. She added:

"I wasn't talking s*** about Jake Paul yesterday. What I was speaking was facts. Jake Paul gets inside a boxing ring with me, he's getting his ass whooped! And look, Jake Paul's gonna say a lot of stuff. He's gonna say, 'Oh, she's a woman, I would never fight a girl blah, blah, blah... It's a lose-lose because if I beat her, I'm a woman beater,' That's what he's gonna say but this is the truth. I'm a decorated female fighter. I'm the motherf***ing GWOAT (greatest woman of all time)."

Watch Claressa Shields blast Jake Paul below:

Claressa Shields refuses to fight on Jake Paul's undercard

Many consider fighting on a Jake Paul card a great opportunity, given the eyeballs the YouTuber generates. However, Claressa Shields said it was disrespectful even to suggest that she fight on the undercard of a Paul-headlined event.

Shields believes a three-division world champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and a "real boxer like her has no business fighting in a Jake Paul event."

The 26-year-old previously revealed that she's eyeing a grudge match with Savannah Marshall down the line. It's expected to be the biggest fight in women's boxing. For now, though, she is gearing up for an MMA showdown against Abigail Montes under the PFL banner on October 27. It will be her second professional cage fight since transitioning from boxing to MMA.

