Claressa Shields responds strongly to Gervonta Davis' personal attacks - "You can't keep a woman"

Boxing stars Claressa Shields and Gervonta Davis have been going back and forth on social media for some time. On numerous occasions, 'Tank' has taken digs at Shields, criticizing the Olympic gold medalist's appearance.

Shields has now responded to his comments strongly. Journalist Michael Benson uploaded an audio clip on X where Shields spoke out against 'Tank'.

In the audio clip, Shields brought up the domestic violence charges against him. The Michigan native claimed that 'Tank' would not have been as successful as he currently is without the support of Floyd Mayweather. Shields also accused Davis of avoiding a fight against Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney.

"'Tank', I am so happy that you think that I look like a French bulldog and you consider me ugly. Because you beat up b**ches you consider cute ... If you ain't had Floyd right there holding your hand, I don't know where you would be at. That n**ga's gotta hold your hand, pick your fights for you.

"That's why you're never gonna get inside the ring with Shakur. That's why you haven't fought Devin. That's why you fought a weight-drained Ryan ... You think I care about you thinking I'm pretty? I'm engaged. I have a man. You can't keep a woman because you beat all your b**ches up."

Check out Claressa Shields' comments against Gervonta Davis below:

Claressa Shields and Gervonta Davis have impressive boxing records

Both Claressa Shields and Gervonta Davis are undefeated in their professional boxing careers. Shields is 14-0, which includes wins over fighters like Ema Kozin and Savannah Marshall.

Apart from boxing, Shields has also ventured into mixed martial arts, competing in PFL and has been a part of three professional fights. The Michigan native currently holds a 2-1 professional record.

Davis, on the other hand, is 29-0 as a pro. Out of his 29 wins, 27 have come via knockout. During his undefeated run, 'Tank' has shared the squared circle with fighters like Leo Santa Cruz, Ryan Garcia, Rolando Romero, Hector Garcia and Isaac Cruz.