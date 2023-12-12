Claressa Shields threatens to "embarrass" Rolly Romero after the male boxer threatened to 'put his hands on her'

After a video of her getting dropped in sparring went viral on social media, Claressa Shields went live on Instagram in a full-blown rant.

While most of Shields' anger was targeted at former super lightweight Arturs Ahmetovs — the male fighter who knocked her down — she also expressed annoyance with Rolando 'Rolly' Romero. Though the video just surfaced recently, it supposedly was originally recorded five years ago.

Claressa Shields claimed that Romero messaged her after the release of the video, much to her disdain. Shields said:

"Rolly, next time I see you, you can put your f****** dukes up because I'mma punch the f*** out of your a**. Whenever I see you in person you bow down and be respectful. But then you wanna come [into] my inbox... don't flatter yourself!... So Rolly while your punk a** came to my inbox, I will square up with you and whoop your a**! I will come to TMT and literally put my hands on you. I wanna embarrass you Rolly."

Shields also claimed that Romero was 'trash' and named a list of fighters who could 'whoop Rolly's a**' including Savannah Marshall, Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez and Gervonta Davis.

Expand Tweet

After calling Romero 'ungrateful' for getting knocked out by Davis, the pound-for-pound no. 1 ranked female boxer claimed that she would reach out to Ismael Barroso and give him one of her 13 world championship belts. Shields declared that Barroso 'deserved' a title as she believed he beat Romero.

What did Rolando Romero say to Claressa Shields?

Shortly after the video of Artus Ahmetovs knocking down Claressa Shields went viral, Rolando Romero took to X to weigh in.

Romero, who defeated Ahmetovs by TKO in 2020, criticized the Latvian for the sparring session in his tweet. However, Romero has since deleted the tweet after receiving Shields' response.

Expand Tweet

Per Shields' Instagram live response, Romero sent her a direct message on social media. Shields claimed Romero was attempting to receive attention and publicity for his knockout of Ahmetovs.

Shields said:

"[Rolly] comes into my inbox last night on Instagram and was like: 'Hey, it's crazy how I knocked that dude out for you but you be hating on me.'"

In response to the video, Shields also claimed that Ahmetovs was upset about losing a previous sparring session against her and removed the padding from his gloves to hurt her.