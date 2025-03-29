Claressa Shields vows never to sign with Jake Paul's promotion: "Pound-for-Pound No.1 don't fight the undercard"

Claressa Shields firmly believes that her status as the pound-for-pound best female boxer rules her out of any deals with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

Shields and Paul are not on friendly terms, and the former had even claimed that she would beat 'The Problem Child' in a boxing match. However, 'GWOAT' doesn't have any problem with Alycia Baumgardner joining Most Valuable Promotions.

In a recent interview, Shields stated that Baumgardner made the right move by joining Jake Paul's promotion. With the new deal, Shields is confident that 'The Bomb' could get a high-profile matchup against Amanda Serrano or Katie Taylor. However, the 30-year-old pointed out she won't sign with MVP, citing an intriguing reason.

"I'm never going to sign to an MVP. I'm never going to fight on the undercard of Amanda Serrano or a Katie Taylor. It's not because I don't like them, which, I mean, I do like both of them. It's just that pound-for-pound number one don't fight the undercard of anybody, and that's just how it is, you know," Shields said.

When asked whether she would fight Baumgardner, Shields replied she would, but had certain conditions.

"Where Alycia going to come to, 54? That's the only place that I'm going. I can go to 54, I can go to 60 or 68, 75. But 47? Like I said, they're not coming with the big bag to where I got to lose my big old b**ty. I'm not doing that," Shields said.

Check out Claressa Shields' comments below (0:23):

Jake Paul blasts Claressa Shields' character

In his recent fight, Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision. Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor fought on the undercard of the event, and Claressa Shields firmly believes they deserved to be higher on the fight card.

During his appearance on RING CHAMPS w Ak & Barak, Paul was asked about 'T-Rex's' criticism. 'The Problem Child' responded:

"My response is not directly to that. It's more of a response to who she is as a person, which is a bitter, jealous loser, and no one likes her. The best thing she should do for her brand is to not talk and just fight, and maybe people would get behind her. But she's basically a child who grew up into an adult body and is just a cringe, cringe loser."

The 28-year-old shared that one could be a loser despite winning accolades like Shields. Paul even put Eddie Hearn and Shields in the same category.

Check out Jake Paul's comments about Claressa Shields below (25:17):

