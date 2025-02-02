  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins: Live round-by-round updates

Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Feb 02, 2025 15:30 GMT
Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins [Images courtesy: @claressashields on Instagram]
Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins [Images courtesy: @claressashields on Instagram]

Claressa Shields is set to defend her WBC heavyweight title against Danielle Perkins on Sunday night in Flint, Michigan, with the vacant WBO and IBF belts also on the line. The fight marks Shields’ attempt to become a three-weight undisputed champion.

Holding a record of 15-0 with three knockouts, Shields has dominated multiple divisions, earning undisputed status at middleweight and super middleweight. Now, she steps up against Perkins, a former amateur world champion with a 5-0 professional record and two knockouts. Despite her inexperience at this level, Perkins enters the bout as a naturally bigger fighter, weighing in at 177.2 pounds compared to Shields’ 173.6 pounds.

While Shields acknowledged Perkins’ skills and strength in the lead-up to the fight, she remains confident in her ability to control the fight. On the other hand, Perkins sees this as her breakout opportunity, claiming that few have been willing to step in the ring with her. At 42, she brings experience and power but faces the toughest test of her career.

also-read-trending Trending

Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2. The main event ring walks are scheduled for 7:50 p.m. PT / 10:50 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on DAZN. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight:

Round 1

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी