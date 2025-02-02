Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins: Live round-by-round updates

Claressa Shields is set to defend her WBC heavyweight title against Danielle Perkins on Sunday night in Flint, Michigan, with the vacant WBO and IBF belts also on the line. The fight marks Shields’ attempt to become a three-weight undisputed champion.

Holding a record of 15-0 with three knockouts, Shields has dominated multiple divisions, earning undisputed status at middleweight and super middleweight. Now, she steps up against Perkins, a former amateur world champion with a 5-0 professional record and two knockouts. Despite her inexperience at this level, Perkins enters the bout as a naturally bigger fighter, weighing in at 177.2 pounds compared to Shields’ 173.6 pounds.

While Shields acknowledged Perkins’ skills and strength in the lead-up to the fight, she remains confident in her ability to control the fight. On the other hand, Perkins sees this as her breakout opportunity, claiming that few have been willing to step in the ring with her. At 42, she brings experience and power but faces the toughest test of her career.

Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2. The main event ring walks are scheduled for 7:50 p.m. PT / 10:50 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on DAZN. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight:

