Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins prediction: Picking the winner for the heavyweight title fight

The Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins prediction is here. It offers strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming women's heavyweight title fight, as well as every other bout on the card, which takes place at the Dort Financial Center in Shields' hometown of Flint, Michigan.

Unfortunately, it is the only championship bout on the card. Nevertheless, captivating bouts are sprinkled throughout the event, like undefeated light welterweight Joshua Pagan facing Ronal Ron, and hard-hitting heavyweight prospect Brandon Moore's bout with Skylar Lacy.

So, with plenty of action awaiting fans, the question remains: who will emerge victorious come fight night?

#1. Undisputed women's heavyweight title: Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins

The Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins bout takes place for the GWOAT's undisputed women's heavyweight title, which she recently captured with a rare knockout over Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse. Unfortunately, women's heavyweight is devoid of any other compelling challenge for Shields.

A rematch with heated rival Savannah Marshall was teased, but never came to fruition. So, Shields settled on Perkins, who she should annihilate when they finally clash. Not only does Shields have far more experience at 15-0 compared to Perkins, who is just 5-0, there are other factors to consider.

While Perkins is large at six feet tall, she does not have much power. Moreover, she is 42 years old, and has never been past 8 rounds at the highest-level of the sport. Shields should defeat her with relative ease by dragging her into the deep waters of championship rounds.

Perkins may be game, but she is in over her head, and barring a jaw-dropping upset, Shields likely retains her title with a comfortable decision win.

The Prediction: Claressa Shields defeats Danielle Perkins via decision

#2. The rest of the Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins predictions

Winners in bold.

Light welterweight: Joshua Pagan vs. Ronal Ron

Heavyweight: Brandon Moore vs. Skylar Lacy

Super middleweight: Leon Lawson III vs. Chris Thompson

Light middleweight: Joseph Hicks vs. Keon Papillion

Women's featherweight: Caroline Veyre vs. Carmen Vargas

Women's welterweight: Samantha Worthington vs. Vaida Masiokaite

Super middleweight: Jaquan McElroy vs. Nathan Mitchell

Women's featherweight: Ashleyann Lozada vs. Denise Moran

Heavyweight: Pryce Taylor vs. Jerell Nettles

