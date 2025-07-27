Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels: Full results

Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels just wrapped up. The boxing event took place on July 26 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, featuring five fights across five weight classes. This article recaps the fights and provides an overview of the full event results.In the main event, Claressa Shields attempted to defend her undisputed female heavyweight title against IBF light heavyweight champion Lani Daniels.In the fight, Shields took the initiative and actively exchanged strikes with her opponent from the get-go. Meanwhile, Daniels was hesitant and concentrated on maintaining the distance. She primarily focused on defence during the early and middle rounds, but began to open up with strikes in the later rounds. However, Shields maintained the lead and effectively countered Daniels' efforts to reverse the momentum.Ultimately, all three judges scored the bout in Shields' favor, declaring her the winner by unanimous decision.In the co-main event, middleweight contenders Tony Harrison and Edward Diaz faced off in a 10-round battle. Harrison maintained control from the opening bell, landing the more effective combinations while evading and blocking Diaz' best shots. However, the ninth-round curse loomed over him again. Harrison, who suffered three of his four professional boxing defeats by ninth-round stoppage, was knocked down by a vicious right hook in the same round.Despite this setback, Harrison managed to recover and continued to press the action until the final bell, ultimately earning a unanimous decision victory.In the heavyweight showdown on the main card, Pryce Taylor defeated Robert Simms. While Taylor cruised to a comfortable unanimous decision victory, his performance failed to impress the fans. Simms, visibly out of shape, was coming off a long layoff, and Taylor was expected to secure a dominant finish. However, Taylor was unable to put Simms away, drawing negative reactions from fans.Samantha Worthington and Victoire Piteau engaged in a 10-round battle for the WBA interim super lightweight title. Worthington started strong and established a massive lead early, but Piteau fought back fiercely in the later rounds as Worthington began to tire.While one judge scored the fight a draw, the other two judges awarded the victory to Worthington, crowning the WBA interim super lightweight champion.Elsewhere, Carolin Veyre defeated Licia Boudersa by unanimous decision.Check out the Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels full results below:Main event: Women's heavyweight - Claressa Shields (c) def. Lani Daniels by unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91 X 2) (Undisputed women's heavyweight title fight)Middleweight - Tony Harrison def. Edward Diaz by unanimous decision (96-93, 98-91, 97-92)Heavyweight - Pryce Taylor def. Robert Simms by unanimous decision (80-72 X 3)Super lightweight - Samantha Worthington def. Victoire Piteau by majority decision (99-91, 95-95, 96-94) (WBA Interim title fight)Featherweight - Carolin Veyre def. Licia Boudersa by unanimous decision (99-91 X 2, 98-92)