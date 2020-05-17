Claudia Gadelha

In what was a phone booth style fight, Claudia Gadelha edged out Angela Hill via split decision at UFC on ESPN 8 in Jacksonville, Florida. Thus ending "Overkill's" 3 fight winning streak.

The win also continued a streak for Claudia. Her now last 5 fights all went to the judges scorecards. The 31 year old former strawweight title challenger is still on the hunt for the divisions strap.

The ladies spent 15 minutes throwing leather in the phone booth. With each stinging the other. In the 1st Claudia relentlessly tried to get a take down and when she finally did, landed in side control and landed ground and pound.

Back on the feet the women were back at it landing strikes. A straight left from Hill opened a cut by Gadelha's right eye. Then landed a right that put the Brazilian down on the mat. Instead of going down after her, she wanted the action to continue on the feet. Where Angela continued to pepper Claudia's face with rights and combos. Gadelha was able to pressure Angela into a clinch along the fence again.

The duo turned into rock em' sock em' robots, wobbling each other. Claudia cracked Hill with an elbow that momentarily stopped her in her tracks. The pair wound up landing more than 400 combined strikes for the fight. With the split decision win, Claudia called out for a rematch with Carla Esparza. A fight that she won back in 2018. Another win for Gadelha puts her right in line for another title shot.