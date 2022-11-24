Clay Guida next fight: Who is 'The Carpenter' fighting next month?

Clay Guida is scheduled to fight Scott Holtzman at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland next month. Holtzman is currently 7-5 in the organization and has lost his last two UFC outings against Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot, last beating Jim Miller via unanimous decision in 2020.

Guida is currently on a losing streak in the UFC, with Claudio Puelles getting the better of 'The Carpenter' at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade. The 40-year-old lost via submission inside the very first round.

Scott Holtzman will likely be another tough test for Guida, with 'Hot Sauce' only losing against high-level opposition. Holtzman has lost to the likes of Drew Dober, Josh Emmett, Nik Lentz, Beneil Dariush, and Mateusz Gamrot.

Guida has been inconsistent when competing in the UFC recently, with the MMA legend failing to win back-to-back bouts since 2017. The 40-year-old beat Erik Koch and Joe Lauzon in back-to-back outings, but saw his winning streak cut short when taking on Charles Oliveira at UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2.

Since losing to Oliveira, 'The Carpenter' has won just three fights in his last seven UFC bouts. Clay Guida has managed to beat BJ Penn, Michael Johnson and Leonardo Santos in his last seven outings.

What is Clay Guida's UFC record?

Clay Guida has been in the UFC since 2006, making his debut in the organization against Justin James at UFC 64: Unstoppable. Guida won his organizational debut via submission and now holds a UFC record of 17 wins and 16 losses.

The 40-year-old's best form came back in 2010-2011, with the MMA legend winning four consecutive UFC bouts. Guida defeated the likes of Shannon Gugerty, Rafael dos Anjos, Takanori Gomi, and Anthony Pettis during his impressive run.

However, this level of performance was a long time ago, with 'The Carpenter' now on a losing streak in the UFC. Guida last fought Claudio Puelles at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade, but lost via submission in the very first round.

The 40-year-old hasn't been victorious in the UFC since beating Leonardo Santos in 2021 at UFC Vegas 44 and is scheduled for another tough test next month. Clay Guida will take on Scott Holtzman at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland in December, with Holtzman currently 7-5 in the UFC.

However, Holtzman's last two losses have come against very tough opposition, losing back-to-back bouts against Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot.

