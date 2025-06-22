"Cleared from the hit and run of the pregnant lady" - Ex-UFC fighter claims to be right about Jon Jones amid latest criminal charge

Jon Jones is set to face another legal issue, as reports of his alleged involvement in a traffic accident in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in February 2025, have emerged. Shortly after the news broke, former UFC fighter Corey Anderson reflected on a similar incident involving Jones from the past.

'Bones' was arrested for a hit-and-run accident in Albuquerque in 2015, where he collided with two other vehicles and then fled the scene, leaving a pregnant woman behind.

As the latest alleged case involving the former UFC heavyweight champion came to light, Anderson noted how Jones was cleared of major consequences from the 2015 hit-and-run case.

Anderson expressed his thoughts in a post on X, writing:

"Everytime I see something like this, I reflect back to when I was in the UFC and he was just getting cleared from the hit and run of the pregnant lady, and I was calling him out for it. And everyone came at me about "people make mistakes".. now 7 years later.. still a mistake?"

Check out Corey Anderson's comments below:

Although Jones pleaded guilty, he did not serve jail time for the 2015 hit-and-run incident. Instead, he received 18 months of supervised probation.

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones' latest alleged criminal charge

Jon Jones is currently facing misdemeanor charges following the recent traffic accident. He is scheduled to appear in court for a bond arraignment on July 24. This news emerged shortly after Jones announced his retirement from MMA.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier expressed his thoughts on the buzzing updates, saying:

"The saddest thing about this to me is that it's not surprising. I've seen him do things over the course of his career that have been very dangerous and very - it's just not smart... I hope that, as he goes into this next phase of his career, if it's over forever, he fills the void with something positive."

He added:

"He needs to find a way to lock in on that and not all the other things. If I never heard another story like that about Jon Jones, that would not be soon enough. I don't want to hear that. I don't celebrate that... It makes me look at another black athlete that is struggling. I hope this guy gets it together."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (11:07):

