MMA fans have been waiting for the fifth installment of the UFC video game series, UFC 5 for nearly three years. The game is finally here but EA Sports has been building anticipation for it, revealing just enough to get the fans excited and curious.

Recently, the company showed the new EA Sports UFC 5 trailer to the current and former UFC fighters and recorded their reactions. Notable fighters like Jose Aldo, Daniel Cormier, Michael Chandler, Andrei Arlovski, and Belal Muhammad were shown the UFC 5 trailer and their reactions were that of amazement and surprise. The video of fighter reactions was posted on the EA Sports UFC Instagram account. You can watch it below:

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier was excited to see one of his favorite fighters in the trailer and said the name out loud. However, EA Sports was careful enough to not spill the beans. DC’s reaction was censored in the video but MMA fans were smart enough to decipher the name in the comments section of the video and had fun with the situation. Here are some reactions that caught our attention:

"DC shook that he prob saw fedor," @miah.delo commented.

"Clearly said fedor," @ethanverified wrote.

"Need Nate Diaz reaction,"@5th_round commented.

Fans react to fighters watching UFC 5 trailer

UFC 5 has new features for an improved gameplay experience

There has been a lot of excitement about the release of the fifth UFC game since it was announced. However, the details available were scarce and the producers ensured that no information was leaked. According to the latest report from Insider Gaming, UFC will be released on October 27, 2023.

There was speculation that UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski might be the cover athlete. The trailer for the game is likely to be released during the UFC 293 pay-per-view event that takes place on September 10, 2023, in Volkanovski’s backyard, in Sydney, Australia.

According to reports, new spinning attacks and calf kicks will be incorporated into the striking arsenal of fighters. Apart from this, there will be a variety of new animations. InsideSport reported that UFC 5 will feature enhanced body mechanics of the fighters which will make ground and pound, elbows, and body punches feel more realistic.

The new UFC game has several other features like an online career mode. The game’s grappling aspect has also been updated to a whole new level for a realistic grappling experience.