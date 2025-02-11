'Cleats' comments take over in Dustin Poirier's latest post featuring rapper NLE Choppa: "Come on bro let’s see them shoes"

Dustin Poirier recently sent fans into a frenzy after wearing cleats on a basketball court. The UFC superstar was seemingly part of a star-studded Celebrity Flag Football game for charity in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In a recent Instagram post, Poirier shared a snap of him with American rapper NLE Choppa at the event. However, after getting trolled for sporting cleats on a basketball court during a photo session, 'The Diamond' made sure to crop the picture beneath the knees to hide their footwear.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to catch on to Poirier's gig and flocked to the post's comments section to express their reaction.

One fan wrote:

"We know you wearing cleats bro."

Another fan wrote:

"Come on, bro, let's see them shoes."

One user asked:

"Dustin, why did you use soccer shoes to play basketball?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @dustinpoirier on Instagram

Dustin Poirier issues six-word reaction to fan questioning him wearing cleats on basketball court

Dustin Poirier recently reacted to a fan asking him to justify wearing cleats on a basketball court. Cleats are usually worn by football or soccer players and are meant for grass fields rather than smoothly waxed basketball courts.

In an X post, a fan shared a picture of Poirier posing with Demetrious Johnson and some other sports icons on the court and asked the Louisiana native:

"Say @dustinpoirier, cleats on a basketball court!? Defend yourself!"

Not one to back down, Poirier issued a witty response and wrote:

"I was tryna get drafted, bruh."

Poirier is coming off a fifth-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 last June. While he teased retirement after the title loss, he has confirmed that he's down to enter the cage one last time and is weighing his options. However, neither the UFC nor Poirier has confirmed an opponent for his last rodeo in the octagon.

