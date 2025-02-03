"Clickbait" fixation led Bryce Mitchell to make controversial H*tler comments, says ex-UFC star: “We live in a time of clicks” 

Former UFC lightweight contender Josh Thomson shared his reaction to Bryce Mitchell's recent comments about Adolf H*tler. Mitchell made headlines when he called the former Nazi leader a "good guy".

Speaking on the ArkanSanity Podcast, Mitchell made controversial remarks claiming H*tler just wanted to "purify" his country. He said:

"I honestly think that H*tler was a good guy based on my own research, not my public education indoctrination. I do think before H*tler got on meth, he was a guy to go fishing with. He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays."

Thomson reacted to Mitchell's comments on his Weighing In podcast and said:

"He's a strange kid man you know. He speaks his mind, he believes in freedom of speech. Luckily the company he works for does the same. I mean here's the thing, we live in a time of clicks, we don't live in the time of knowledge.

"You know even though there's more knowledge available to all of us at any moment. We can look it up online and be like hey there's the answer. We don't do that, we formulate our own ideas and we come to our own conclusions based off of those ideas and the majority of the time they're wrong. They're built up into things that are not factual and we make ourselves available for clickbait."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (31:30):

UFC President Dana White reacts to Bryce Mitchell's comments

UFC President Dana White slammed featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell for his comments about H*tler. White called H*tler the "most evil human being."

Despite Mitchell's statements, White confirmed the UFC wouldn't be taking any disciplinary action against him. In the Power Slap 11 post-match press conference, the 55-year-old said:

"H*tler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth and anyone that even tries to take an opposition position is a moron. That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people."

Check out Dana White's comments below (0:40):

