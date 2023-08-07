"Clown show continues" - Sean Strickland left unimpressed with Jake Paul's win over 'old, a little brain dead' Nate Diaz

Sean Strickland has admitted he's far from impressed with Jake Paul, following his win over Nate Diaz last weekend.

Paul and Diaz went head-to-head in a bout billed as 'Ready 4 War'. The fight marked a returning to the boxing ring for Paul and a boxing debut for the Stockton native.

The result saw 'The Problem Child' get his hand raised via unanimous decision (98-91, 98-91, and 97-92), with the biggest moment of the fight also going to Paul when he dropped Diaz in the fifth round with a heavy left hook.

Fans of Nate Diaz also had their moments to cheer as he landed a multitude of combinations throughout the fight as well as his typical antics, such as putting Paul in a guillotine briefly.

Weighing in on the fight and the result was Sean Strickland. The controversial middleweight stated that he was unimpressed by Paul because he once again fought an MMA fighter that's towards the end of their career. 'Tarzan' tweeted:

"Jake Paul: "I'm going to fight a part time boxer to show I can box". F*ck I lost. "Okay let's get Nate Diaz, he's old, a little brain dead, 2 weight classes lower than me and made his career with grappling." Everyone: "See told you Paul is good." Clown show continues...I'm just jealous."

Sean O'Malley believes Sean Strickland's comments may have cost him a title shot

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on the potential match-up between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland at UFC 293. The pay-per-view is currently without a main-event after Dricus du Plessis refused the quick turn around between fights to face Adesanya.

As such, rumors have suggested the UFC is looking at booking Strickland to face Adesanya on the card for the middleweight title. Despite the numerous reports, however, nothing has been confirmed.

O'Malley believes the delay in the announcement may be due to Strickland's appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier this year. According to 'Sugar', the MMA promotion may be reconsidering having outspoken Strickland as a potential champ. He explained:

"Sean Strickland just pushes the line... he pushes the boundaries so much. I think going on [The Joe Rogan Experience] really made the UFC [think] like, 'Do we really want a champion that wants to kill someone?' You know what I mean? From a business perspective, the UFC is definitely looking at that. They have people watching that stuff. It's not a good look for the UFC if you have this dude that talks like that."

Catch O'Malley's thoughts here (4:50):

