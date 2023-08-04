Did Sean Strickland's comments on The Joe Rogan Experience impact Israel Adesanya fight? Sean O'Malley believes "UFC is definitely looking into that"

Sean Strickland was recently called out by Israel Adesanya for a showdown at UFC 293 in Sydney in September. But according to Sean O'Malley, comments made by Strickland during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience could hamper his chances of facing 'The Last Stylebender'.

'Tarzan' is one of MMA's most controversial figures, having confessed to wanting to kill a man inside the octagon at UFC press conferences, among other outlandish statements.

O'Malley believes that the UFC may have reconsidered Sean Strickland as a title challenger for Adesanya, due to such a polarizing figure potentially becoming champion of the promotion.

During a recent episode of The BrO'Malley Show, 'Sugar' said:

"Sean just pushes the line... he pushes the boundaries so much. I think going on [The Joe Rogan Experience] really made the UFC [think] like, 'God, do we really want a champion that wants to kill someone?' You know what I mean? From a business perspective, the UFC is definitely looking at that. They have people watching that stuff. It's not a good look for the UFC if you have this dude that talks like that."

Watch the video below from 4:50:

Israel Adesanya initially appeared likely to face Dricus du Plessis at UFC 293, following the South African's spectacular win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. But reports emerged that du Plessis has a pre-existing injury to recover from, ruling him out as Adesanya's next opponent.

Aside from Dricus du Plessis, Sean Strickland is the only other top-five-ranked middleweight that Israel Adesanya has not defeated. But with UFC 293 fast approaching, the lack of an official announcement has caused speculation that Strickland may not have been offered the fight.

Sean Strickland's coach provides an update on Israel Adesanya fight

Sean Strickland's coach, Eric Nicksick, has provided an update on his charge's possible fight with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September.

'Tarzan' was called out by Adesanya following news that Dricus du Plessis wouldn't be ready to fight at UFC 293. But the promotion has not indicated that the fight would be going ahead, leaving fans to draw conclusions of their own.

However, Nicksick was recently interviewed by Submission Radio where he stated that the fight appeared likely to happen:

"All signs are pointing in a good direction, I know that. We just got done sparring just now and I asked Sean, 'Hey, what's the deal?' I'm gonna be [at UFC 293] anyway, I'm cornering Casey O'Neil and Manel [Kape]. It would be nice to get a third guy on the card."

Watch the video below from 6:10: