BREAKING: Exciting featherweight matchup added to UFC 293 in September

UFC 293 is set to take place on September 9 in Australia. An exciting featherweight scrap has just been added to the card.

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov will headline the event with the Australian looking to get back to winning ways on home soil. Volkov, on the other hand, is looking to continue his 2 fight win streak on September 9. According to Marcel Dorff, a featherweight matchup between Shane Young and Gabriel Miranda has been added to the already stacked card.

For Shane Young, this fight is close to home being a New Zealand native. Young is on a three-fight losing streak and will try to get back to winning ways. His opponent Gabriel Miranda made his debut at UFC Fight Night 209 earlier this year and ended up losing via TKO. The Brazilian will look to establish himself in the division with a dominant victory over the New Zealand native.

Also on the card is Kai Kara-France, another Kiwi who is looking to get back to winning ways after 2 successive losses at the hands of Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi. His opponent Manel Kape is on a three-fight winning streak and will look to make a name for himself by defeating one of the best fighters in the division.

Jack Della Maddalena calls out Sean Brady to a fight at UFC 293

Australian native Jack Della Maddalena is looking to fight in front of his home crowd for the first time in his UFC career. The organization is headed down under for the UFC 293 card which will take place in Sydney. Following his last fight against Bassil Haffez, he called out Sean Brady to a fight in Sydney next. The interviewer asked Maddalena if he was going to fight in Sydney, to which he replied:

"Yeah absolutely, I'm heading back home, take few days, get back into the gym and yeah Sydney is, it's on."

When asked about whether he still wants to fight Sean Brady, he replied by saying:

"I mean it'd be cool to do that fight I think it was a great fight. Hopefully, he sees this and goes, 'Actually yeah I would love to go to Sydney'."

Jack Della Maddalena is looking to get on the UFC 293 card and fight Sean Brady. The pair were set to fight at UFC 290, however, Brady had to pull out due to a medical reason and the fight never took place.