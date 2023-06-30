BREAKING: UFC 290 takes major hit; Sean Brady pulls out due to injury 

Sean Brady has pulled out of his fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290. The welterweight bout was scheduled to go down at the upcoming pay-per-view next weekend. However, recent reports have suggested that the fight will no longer move forward as Brady is out because of an injury.

Further details about the injury are yet to be revealed.

Jack Della Maddalena has been on quite a run in the UFC, having secured four straight first-round finishes inside the octagon with the most recent one coming at UFC 284 against Randy Brown.

On the flipside, Sean Brady was last seen in action against Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 where he suffered a TKO loss. Brady was later scheduled to fight Michel Pereira in March, however, he pulled out of the fight because of an injury as well.

Who will replace Sean Brady at UFC 290?

As of now, there seems to be no official replacement for Sean Brady for his fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290. However, in a recent video posted by UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley on his Instagram, he was seen trying to lure in a fight against Maddalena.

While Buckley isn't looking to replace Brady on 10 days' notice, 'New Mensa' is eyeing a fight against Maddalena for UFC 293, set to go down in Sydney, Australia, later this year.

