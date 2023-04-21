UFC welterweight Sean Brady recently opened up about his injury troubles and revealed his timeline for returning to action. Brady was on an incredible 15-fight unbeaten streak before losing to Belal Muhammad via second-round TKO at UFC 280.

He was booked to face Michel Pereira at UFC on ESPN on March 25 but was forced to pull out of the fight due to suffering a groin injury. The 30-year-old later revealed that he tore his groin twice in 60 days.

In an exclusive interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Sean Brady revealed that, apart from his groin tear, he also suffered other injuries during training. He said:

"It's been a weird rough road since my last fight... I paid for an MRI out of my pocket, and it turns out I tore my adductor, and I had a whole bunch of other sh*t going on with my hip and hamstring... I tore it [groin], and then I re-tore it. That was probably three or four months ago."

Brady also shared an update on his recovery and hinted at potentially getting booked for UFC 290 at UFC International Fight Week in July. He said:

"Just recently I've gotten back to training... I feel really good now and I'm hoping to fight in July... July, I'm hoping something is in the works for July International Fight Week. Something is in the works and we should have some news soon."

Watch the full interview below:

Sean Brady injury: UFC welterweight reveals details of groin tear

Sean Brady has had to endure a rough couple of months dealing with two nasty groin tears and other injuries as he worked his way back to full combat readiness. While the No.9-ranked welterweight is now back in training and looking forward to facing an opponent in the cage, he recently narrated the full tale of his injury crisis.

In the same exclusive interview, Sean Brady revealed how suffering his first professional loss pushed him to get back into training quickly and how overtraining may have aggravated his injuries. He said:

"I lost my first fight... I got back into training pretty fast and I was running a lot of miles... I started having this pain in my groin... kept getting worse and worse. After practice, I was struggling, and I wouldn't be able to walk for hours... I was all f***ked up, but it was just overtraining. I didn't give myself any time to rest or recover.

Sean Brady further stated that he could not walk when he tore his groin for the second time during MMA practice. He claimed that while no surgery was required, stem cell treatment and PT helped him get back in shape.

