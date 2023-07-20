BREAKING: Dricus Du Plessis out and Sean Strickland in for UFC 293, Israel Adesanya passes verdict

Dricus Du Plessis is reportedly out of his highly anticipated fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September in Sydney, Australia.

According to a video posted by Adesanya on social media, the South African fighter has rejected the opportunity to fight the Nigerian-born Kiwi and will no longer be his next opponent. 'The Last Stylebender' also called on Sean Strickland to replace Du Plessis and invited the American to do 'The Man Dance' with him in September in Sydney.

In the video posted on his social media handles, Israel Adesanya claimed that Dricus Du Plessis is backing out due to a foot issue and said:

"I don't even know how to start this, Dricus Du Pu*sy... You a bi*ch, that's why you're not taking this fight. Your foot's sore... You're out. Strickland, you're in. Let's do 'The Man Dance.' I'll show you how to really dance."

no Dricus Du Plessis for #UFC293 so now is it Sean Strickland vs Adesanya in the main event?

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis shared an intense face-off in the aftermath of UFC 290, where 'Stillknocks' secured an incredible second-round knockout over Robert Whittaker to secure a middleweight title shot.

Their octagon confrontation had heavy racial undertones after the South African made some dismissive comments about being more 'African' than Israel Adesanya, Kamaru Usman, and Francis Ngannou.

Israel Adesanya Dricus Du Plessis The next middleweight title fight is SET!

In his last fight, Adesanya beat Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to reclaim his middleweight title. Sean Strickland, meanwhile, is on a two-fight win streak after beating Abus Magomedov. 'Tarzan' emphatically called for a title shot after his win and it seems he may just get his wish granted.