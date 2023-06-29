"Do you guys really want Abus as a champion contender?" - Sean Strickland makes his case for a title shot against Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland is set to face Abus Magomedov in the main event of UFC on ESPN 48 this weekend. 'Tarzan' recently revealed that he believes he is worthy of a middleweight title opportunity against Israel Adesanya.

Speaking at the media day for his third consecutive main event bout, the No.7-ranked middleweight discussed potentially challenging 'The Last Stylebender':

"This is a fun fight, man, it's just a fun f**king fight. It's like, you take Abus, who the f**k is Abus? Let's just say Abus knocks me the f**k out and he becomes the champion, who the f**k is Abus? Do you really want Abus as a f**king champion contender? Does that guy even f**king speak English?"

After being told that his opponent does speak English, Strickland continued:

"He speaks English? A little bit? Okay, well there we go, man. I don't know I barely speak f**king English. Man can't fight during f**king Ramadan and s**t. I deserve a shot you guys, let's make it happen. Worst case scenario, dude, me and Izzy are going to go fight in the f**king parking lot because that s**t needs to happen."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on receiving a title shot below:

Despite being the No.7-ranked middleweight, there is only one fighter in the division ranked higher than Strickland that has not been beaten by Israel Adesanya. The middleweight champion is reportedly targeting UFC 293, which will take place in Sydney, Australia in September, for his next bout.

Sean Strickland believes that women should not be allowed to work

Sean Strickland is known for sharing his thoughts, regardless of how controversial they may be. The No.7-ranked middleweight recently claimed that women should not be allowed to work. Speaking at the media day of UFC on ESPN 48, 'Tarzan' stated:

"We need to go back to taking women out of the work force. Maybe that's where we f**ked up, you guys. We let women vote, no offense... You let these women come in the work force, now we make less money. You got kids raising themselves on f**king TikTok. We need to go back to 1942... We need to put women back in the kitchen."

Check out Sean Strickland's full comments below:

Sean Strickland: "We need to take women out of the work force"



Oscar Willis: "Have you thought about going to therapy?"

Strickland added that men need to elect a President who will ensure that women cannot work. Oscar Willis of The Mac Life responded by asking the No.7-ranked middleweight if he has considered therapy.

While Strickland would support a presidential candidate with the platform of removing women from the workforce, it is unlikely that we will see such a candidate emerge. Considering that there are more women than men in the United States, alienating half of the voters is unlikely to be a winning strategy.

