"I’m going to f*cking beat him until he’s black" - When Israel Adesanya went off on Dricus Du Plessis with racially charged comments 

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis have shared beef ever since comments made by the South African in March about becoming the first UFC champion to live in Africa.

Du Plessis' remarks appeared to irk Adesanya, who felt that 'Stillknocks' was intentionally creating division between parties as well as questioning his status as an African.

Following his victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, 'The Last Stylebender' sat down with his brother to discuss his future opponents. The pair began discussing possibly facing Dricus du Plessis, when Israel Adesanya sounded off on the South African:

"I want to do it in South Africa or somewhere in Africa. He thinks they’re going to have his back. It’s only the product of him that’s going to have his back. He doesn’t understand who I am. Like I said, he’s created division. I don’t like that. He didn’t have to do that. You don’t understand. I’m here now. I’m going to f*ck this guy up. I’m going to torture this guy." [1:25:25 - 1:25:55]

He added:

"You don’t have to create division. This is not the time for that sh*t. You could have definitely got the fight without talking all that sh*t. Well, be careful what you wish for. You got what you want. He’s next. I’m going to f*cking beat him until he’s black." [1:26:30 - 1:26:42]

Dricus du Plessis faced off against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 this weekend. 'Stillknocks' produced the performance of his career by finishing 'The Reaper' in the second round to set up a blockbuster clash with Israel Adesanya.

The pair came face-to-face in the octagon following the fight and shared a rather heated moment.

Dricus du Plessis labels Israel Adesanya as a "clown" following their heated face-off

Dricus du Plessis shocked the MMA world at UFC 290 by knocking out Robert Whittaker in Round 2 of their clash. The bout was understood to be a title eliminator fight, and it's almost certain that du Plessis will now face Israel Adesanya.

'The Last Stylebender' was in attendance at UFC 290, and he entered the cage to share a face-off with du Plessis following the South African's stellar performance. The pair exchanged words as Adesanya dropped multiple N-bombs on 'Stillknocks', no doubt hinting to the comments du Plessis made several months ago.

Dricus du Plessis appeared in front of the media following his win and shared his thoughts on Israel Adesanya's antics at UFC 290. He said:

"It's usually the contender that goes into the cage, right? So even he sees me as the champion already so he knows I'm the champion... He's behaving like a clown in there, that's not how a champion behaves, that's not how a man behaves."

