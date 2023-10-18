"Clutch player of 2023" - Elle Brooke lavishes praise on Jude Bellingham, gushes over his outstanding display against Italy

Social media star and boxing influencer Elle Brooke had high praise for Real Madrid midfielder and England international Jude Bellingham for his most recent performance.

Bellingham starred in England's European Championship qualifier against Italy at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions won 3-1 against the defending champions and Brooke gushed over Bellingham's stellar show.

Brooke took to X and wrote:

"It’s Jude Bellingham’s world and we’re all just living in it"

"Bellingham is the clutch player of 2023"

Check out Elle Brooke's posts below on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After Italy went ahead through a Gianluca Scamacca strike in the 15th minute, Jude Bellingham was responsible for winning a penalty at the half hour mark. Skipper Harry Kane duly scored from the spot to draw the hosts level.

In the second half, Bellingham kickstarted a counter attack and selflessly created space and set up Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to cut inside and score, putting England ahead in the game. Kane rounded up the scoring and secured England's place at the Euros with a solo goal in the 77th minute.

Ever since the 2022 World Cup, Jude Bellingham has solidified himself as an integral part of Gareth Southgate's young England side. However, his burgeoning star has really come alive at the grandest stage at club level amid the glitz of Real Madrid.

Bellingham was the club's galactico signing when they snatched him up for a fee north of 100 million euros. The young English star has gone on to justify that fee and more with his blistering form. He has scored eight goals (leading scorer in the league) and assisted twice in La Liga to propel Madrid to the top of the league.

He has also scored twice in two Champions League appearances and has been nominated among the finalists for the 2023 Golden Boy award.

Elle Brooke is choked out by Dillon Danis

Elle Brooke recently met up with Dillon Danis ahead of his boxing showdown against WWE superstar Logan Paul and had an unusual request for him.

She asked Danis to choke her out and he obliged. It took him a few seconds to put her to sleep and she recovered in about the same time but was very excited at having passed out:

"Oh my God, that's so much better than drugs!"

Dillon Danis went on to be disqualified against Logan Paul for an attempted choke in their boxing match.

Check out Danis choking out Brooke below:

Expand Tweet