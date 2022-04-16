"I think it awesome"- Mike Tyson on how he feels about getting challenged by Jake Paul

Mike Tyson recently discussed how he felt after being challenged by Jake Paul.

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson was seen conversing with host Joe Rogan on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast about a variety of topics, including boxing and the possibility of his return to the sport.

During their conversation, 'Iron Mike' was also asked if he gets annoyed when a young boxer like Jake Paul challenges him. In response, Tyson said:

"No, it doesn't, I don't think. I think it is awesome... I think it's cool."

Joe Rogan, on the other hand, isn't convinced. He considers it 'insulting' to challenge someone like Tyson, who is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

However, disagreeing with Rogan, the former professional boxer said that it is wrong to take oneself too seriously.

Adding to his opinion, Mike Tyson said:

"You can't take yourself too seriously. I mean, the world will turn on you if you take yourself too seriously. Who the hell am I to take myself too seriously. Made all this money, got this reputation and now I'm looking at people screw facing them down... I have a great life... how can I be mad at somebody. Think about it? When my ego is not involved, who can I really be and at somebody?"

You can check out the entire conversation of Tyson Fury on the recent episode of Joe Rogan Experience below:

Mike Tyson discusses Conor McGregor with Henry Cejudo

In a recent video posted to Henry Cejudo's official Twitter account, Cejudo and Mike Tyson were seen hanging out in a gym. The duo were also seen discussing Conor McGregor at one point in the video.

Captioning the video, 'Triple C' wrote:

"Chopping it up with Uncle Mike. Conor McGregor, you’d be the easiest fight for the most money. I promise if we fight I’ll make sure red panty night as farts and skids all over them."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Chopping it up with Uncle Mike. @TheNotoriousMMA you’d be the easiest fight for the most money. I promise if we fight I’ll make sure red panty night as farts and skids all over them. #miketysonandTripleC Chopping it up with Uncle Mike. @TheNotoriousMMA you’d be the easiest fight for the most money. I promise if we fight I’ll make sure red panty night as farts and skids all over them. #miketysonandTripleC https://t.co/iTkZERMR4p

Discussing 'The Notorious' and his recent video from practice, Cejudo said:

"He put a video of him hitting pads, but he's got no set-ups, Mike. He throws naked. You gotta be able to have that twitch... This dude's just throwing off the open, like you gotta evolve, man. You gotta change the game. Otherwise, how you gonna become the champ again, if you're the same person? That's why I want that blue eyed devil, Mike."

In response, Mike Tyson stated that a fight with the Irishman could also make a lot of money.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Conor McGregor responded to criticism from "bum" Henry Cejudo Conor McGregor responded to criticism from "bum" Henry Cejudo 👀 https://t.co/fe9vTFY0D0

Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor have been throwing barbs at each other over social media for quite some time now.

The feud between the two started when 'The Notorious' posted a video of himself boxing. Cejudo responded by mocking the Irishman for keeping his hands down and his distance during the drills. McGregor, too, reacted to the American Olympian with a series of now-deleted tweets.

Edited by wkhuff20