Coach Eric Nicksick details changes Francis Ngannou underwent after leaving Fernand Lopez

Eric Nicksick recently revealed the changes Francis Ngannou has made since joining his gym.

Ngannou started his MMA career under the tutelage of Fernand Lopez at the MMA Factory in Paris. He moved to Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas after a major falling out with Lopez in 2018.

During an interview with Mystic Black MMA, Nicksick shared some insights into the alterations he made to Ngannou's game. Nicksick stated they he wanted Ngannou to understand the nuances of throwing a punch. Furthermore, the coach focused on making resources available to 'The Predator', which he might not have had in his previous gym:

"As far as the MMA side of it goes, I wanted him to understand that there's placement of punches... kind of levels to where he is throwing his punches... I don't think that we changed his game or anything but just wanted to keep evolving with him. And then dude, he likes wrestling, he loves getting in his groundwork and doing all those things. Not saying he didn't love it then, but we try to look at things that maybe he didn't have the resources for back then."

Watch Eric Nicksick's interview with Mystic Black MMA below:

Fernand Lopez regrets his toxic relationship with Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou was roaming around homeless in the streets of Paris when he came across Fernand Lopez. The Cameroonian coach introduced his compatriot to MMA and mentored him from 2013 to 2018.

However, Lopez will be cornering Francis Ngannou's opponent Ciryl Gane in the heavyweight title unifier at UFC 270. Lopez recently revealed that he regrets how things have turned sour between him and 'The Predator':

"Absolutely, I do regret where things are between us... I have a bunch of other students that I have fallen out with in the past and we’re still friends... But because of what’s said in some media - I don’t like this, it makes me look bitter - I look like someone who will not let Ngannou go. I did not call journalists and say, 'Can you call me about Francis, I want to say a bad thing about him.' No, I'm over it. But I do regret it because our story was actually very beautiful."

Also Read Article Continues below

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Aziel Karthak