"It's a selfish sport" - Francis Ngannou discusses leaving the MMA Factory

Francis Ngannou has addressed his departure from the MMA Factory and asserted that MMA is a selfish sport.

In an edition of The DC Check-In, Francis Ngannou spoke to MMA legend Daniel Cormier on multiple topics. 'DC' suggested that a fighter needs to prioritize their own needs rather than that of their team/gym. Ngannou concurred and stated:

“It’s a selfish sport. And that’s what people sometimes don’t; they don’t understand. But, you know, you always have to understand something, learn from it, because like – Listen, I went to that [Alistair Overeem] fight. That fight, then I think I signed a fight contract like six weeks before the [first Stipe Miocic] fight. But I found I was here [in the US]. I didn’t have anything; didn’t have nobody around. And I’ve been here for like, eight months already. Then, I’m like, ‘Oh, what am I doing?’ You know? And I have to go to Paris, you know, like, oh, I’m going to MMA Factory and all that. It was three weeks before the fight."

"Obviously, that trip didn’t help at all, timing-wise. But, I mean, it wasn’t the only issue. There was a lot of issue in that fight, with finally kind of like, helped me to understand how to prepare; how it works. I never been an athlete in my life. No, I’ve never been [an athlete]. So, I don’t know how they prepare for something like that. So, I’m like, ‘Okay, what am I doing?’”

Francis Ngannou is set to fight his former teammate and MMA Factory star Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Following a unanimous decision loss in his first fight against then-UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in 2018, Francis Ngannou worked his way back to another title shot. Their rematch saw ‘The Predator’ defeat Miocic via second-round KO and become the new UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 260 in March of this year.

The UFC subsequently wanted Francis Ngannou to fight again in August and defend his belt against Derrick Lewis in Houston. When Ngannou asked for more time to prepare for the bout, the promotion opted to put up an interim UFC heavyweight title instead. Ciryl Gane stepped in to take on Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in August. Gane won the fight and the interim title via third-round TKO.

rancis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane were teammates at the MMA Factory, training under the tutelage of Fernand Lopez. Nevertheless, Ngannou parted ways with Lopez and the MMA Factory after the first fight against Miocic. ‘The Predator’ currently trains at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas under the guidance of coach Eric Nicksick.

Ilies Mkt @IliesMkt Francis Ngannou a mis un gros vent à Fernand Lopez et Ciryl Gane 🥶🥶🥶 Le combat prévu en janvier s’annonce explosif 👀🔥 #UFC268 Francis Ngannou a mis un gros vent à Fernand Lopez et Ciryl Gane 🥶🥶🥶 Le combat prévu en janvier s’annonce explosif 👀🔥 #UFC268 https://t.co/PaIJpUyU91

Francis Ngannou and Fernand Lopez have taken multiple jibes at one another as of late. The tension between the two is clear as day. At UFC 268 in New York City, Ngannou completely ignored his former coach while walking past him backstage.

Ngannou is set to face Gane in a title unification matchup to determine the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 270 on January 22nd, 2022.

