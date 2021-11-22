"It's power vs. finesse" - Michael Bisping breaks down Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane's heavyweight title unification bout at UFC 270

At long last, a heavyweight title unification bout between the UFC's current champion Francis Ngannou and the interim champ, Ciryl Gane, has been booked. The two former teammates are set to face off in the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2022.

Francis Ngannou claimed the heavyweight belt earlier this year at UFC 260, defeating Stipe Miocic in dominant fashion. Ciryl Gane also captured his interim title in 2021, defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

Between them, Ngannou and Gane have cleared out the majority of the heavyweight top 10, marking them as the two top fighters in the division.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping broke down the intriguing style matchup between the two men. He stated that:

"Ciryl Gane. Francis Ngannou. I think what we've got there, it's power vs. finesse. That's not to say Francis doesn't have any finesse. Of course, he does. He's extremely athletic. Extremely explosive. But the advantage that he has is the punching power. Okay. Ciryl Gane is much more poetic in his movements. The man moves like a ballet dancer for the size of him. He's very very graceful, and of course, when the time comes to unleash and go for knockouts, he has that kind of power."

Michael Bisping believes that Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane should be in France

Considering the recent legalization of MMA in Ciryl Gane's home country of France, many fans were calling for the heavyweight unification bout to be held in Paris. However, the UFC has announced the fight will instead take place in Anaheim, California, much to the annoyance of many a fight fan.

Michael Bisping is no different, stating that:

"It's a shame it's not taking place in France. That would've been such an amazing fight to put on in France because, if you don't know, mixed martial arts was banned for the longest time, well, until quite recently, in France. Tremendous fighters come from France... I honestly thought, I thought f*** me, Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane, for the heavyweight championship. The undisputed title in Paris, France. What an introduction that would be to the French people for the greatest sport on this planet."

You can checkout the full video below:

