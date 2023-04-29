Coach Jason Parillo shares closing remarks on Luke Rockhold’s preparations for BKFC 41 clash against Mike Perry

Coach Jason Parillo recently shared his closing remarks on Luke Rockhold's preparations for his clash with Mike Perry tonight at BKFC 41.

While speaking to The Schmo, Parillo described feeling towards the bout as Rockhold makes bare-knuckle boxing debut. The 48-year-old mentioned that he is excited for his fighter, who will be competing against another former UFC veteran.

"I'm excited, man. I'm excited. It's a perfect opponent for him and we're gonna have a great night tomorrow night."

The Schmo then asked how he believes the former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion will get his hands raised against 'Platinum'. He responded by highlighting that his opponent has been an easy target in his fights and will look to exploit that, saying:

"I personally think Mikes's [Perry] an easy guy to hit. I mean, no disrespect to him, but he's an easy guy to hit. Is he a tough guy? Yes, he could take a hell of a shot. I just think that Luke's...you have a little bit more weight in his hands than the last guys he's fought and when he touches him, he's gonna get hurt."

It will be interesting to see how the former middleweight king performs in his BKFC debut and whether he will continue competing in bare-knuckle bouts should he defeat Perry.

Luke Rockhold sounds off on 'yes men' UFC fighters

Luke Rockhold has been outspoken about fighter pay and recently doubled down as he criticized 'yes men' UFC fighters for not sticking up for themselves and demanding more.

During his recent appearance on The Fighter and The Writer podcast, the former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion mentioned that the landscape of MMA would be much better if UFC fighters followed a similar path as himself and Francis Ngannou.

"The UFC is where it is today because all those motherfu**ers are yes men, and they're just playing their game, so the UFC is going to keep playing their game and keep controlling the fighters. If there wasn't as many yes men, if there were more Francis Ngannous and Luke Rockholds, and people that had a fu**ing pair of balls, we'd have an even fu**ing playing field."

Check out the full episode:

