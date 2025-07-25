Coach Javier Mendez agrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov about Islam Makhachev's "toughest test" ever and it's not Ilia Topuria

Veteran MMA coach Javier Mendez recently agreed with Khabib Nurmagomedov about who would be Islam Makhachev's toughest test in the cage. Earlier this week, Nurmagomedov notably called Jack Della Maddalena the toughest opponent Makhachev will ever face.

After Belal Muhammad lost the welterweight title to Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May, Makhachev vacated the lightweight throne and announced that he will move up in weight to compete in the 170-pound division. Makhachev is expected to challenge Della Maddalena for the welterweight title later this year.

Ahead of a potential fight between Makhachev and Della Maddalena, Mendez reacted to Nurmagomedov calling the Australian his protege's toughest opponent to date. Speaking to MMA Junkie, the veteran coach said:

"I'm going to have to one million percent agree with Khabib, I think this is our toughest test. This is my and Khabib's biggest responsibility to make sure we get Islam in tip-top shape and ready to do what we think."

He continued:

"I think what makes JDM so dangerous is he's unbeaten for quite a while. He's had quite a long win streak, and the fact that this guy mixes it up extremely well. He goes to the body, to the head, and he doesn't just stick to head hunting. He mixes it all up. He goes body, punch, then the kick comes. With him, his takedown defense is good also." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Watch the full video below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov on why Jack Della Maddalena is more dangerous than Ilia Topuria for Islam Makhachev

Earlier this week, Khabib Nurmagomedov explained why Jack Della Maddalena poses more of a problem for Islam Makhachev than Ilia Topuria.

Given Topuria's impressive wins over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, many began wondering whether he could be the one to end Makhachev's winning streak in a potential fight. However, Nurmagomedov isn't worried about the Georgian-Spanish fighter.

In an interview with Adam Zubayraev, Nurmagomedov explained why Della Maddalena was a more dangerous opponent for Makhachev and said:

"I think Maddalena is the toughest opponent in Islam’s career. That’s my opinion. Not Charles [Oliveira], no one else. None of those other fighters. Not even Ilia, if that fight were to happen. That’s just my personal opinion."

He continued:

"First of all, Maddalena is twice the size of Ilia. Taller, bigger, stronger legs, bigger frame. His boxing is just as good. And, in grappling, he scrambles really well if you’ve watched him. For me, if I was preparing Islam for either Ilia or Maddalena, I’d be more concerned about Maddalena." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Watch the full interview below:

