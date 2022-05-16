Coach John Kavanagh blames "poorly designed" Irish education system for keeping people "money dumb"

Straight Blast Gym - Ireland head coach John Kavanagh has blamed the "poorly designed" Irish education system for apparently keeping people "money dumb." The 45-year-old claimed that the education system in Ireland doesn't educate the masses on how to handle finances in a smarter way.

He mocked the existing education system by claiming that they teach things like the difference between a U and V-shaped valley instead, which won't be of much use to people in reality.

"I never learned in school why it'd be much smarter to use a credit rather than a debit card, obviously paid off each month. But I did learn the difference between a U and V-shaped valley, truly indispensable information. Almost as if system poorly designed to keep you money dumb," Kavanagh wrote on Twitter.

Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh I never learned in school why it'd be much smarter to use a credit rather than a debit card, obviously paid off each month. But I did learn the difference between a U and V shaped valley, truly indispensable information. Almost as if system poorly designed to keep you money dumb. I never learned in school why it'd be much smarter to use a credit rather than a debit card, obviously paid off each month. But I did learn the difference between a U and V shaped valley, truly indispensable information. Almost as if system poorly designed to keep you money dumb.

According to Kavanagh, it is "smarter" for people to use credit cards rather than debit cards. Explaining why he feels that way, the renowned MMA coach claimed that credit cards run on funds borrowed from the bank so it's essentially not an individual's own money despite the fact that he needs to pay off the debt each month.

He also said that credit cards offer added perks to customers, such as air miles, and as long as customers keep paying off their debt at the end of each month, they are more beneficial to use compared to debit cards.

Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh @antoduff82 In a nutshell you're using other people's money. Always best approach. Plus benefits like airmiles etc. Some good explanations on YouTube. Just pay the bill each month. @antoduff82 In a nutshell you're using other people's money. Always best approach. Plus benefits like airmiles etc. Some good explanations on YouTube. Just pay the bill each month.

John Kavanagh claims Conor McGregor will be prepared to conquer "all" weight classes upon UFC return

John Kavanagh recently met with his star pupil and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and it seems like the pair discussed the 33-year-old's potential return to the octagon. Kavanagh shared a couple of pictures of himself and McGregor on Instagram, hinting that they're contemplating which weight class the Irishman should fight in upon his imminent return.

Kavanagh's caption revealed that McGregor might not have closed the doors on a return to the lightweight division just yet. Top contender Charles Oliveira called out McGregor following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, urging the Irishman to fight him for the vacant title.

James Evans @EvansJames99



In what was a fantastic performance, Charles Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor!



Could we see Charles Vs Conor for the title in the summer?



- @btsportufc



274 |



"Hey, Conor McGregor you coming up or are you gonna run away?!" 🗣In what was a fantastic performance, Charles Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor!Could we see Charles Vs Conor for the title in the summer? #UFC 274 | #UFC "Hey, Conor McGregor you coming up or are you gonna run away?!" 🗣In what was a fantastic performance, Charles Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor! Could we see Charles Vs Conor for the title in the summer? 👀🎥- @btsportufc #UFC274 | #UFC https://t.co/1TgAYWDeCu

McGregor said that although he is unwilling to make the cut to 155lbs again, Oliveira's offer does entice him because of his undefeated status against Brazilians inside the octagon. McGregor is expected to return to the cage later this year.

Edited by C. Naik