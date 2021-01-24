Coach John Kavanagh breaks silence following Conor McGregor's UFC 257 loss

UFC 257 marked Conor McGregor's first-ever professional loss that ended via TKO/KO. Taking to Instagram, his long-term coach John Kavanagh broke his silence and released his first statement since McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier.

In his recent Instagram post, Kavanagh sent out an inspiring message by writing that the ones who never stand up and the ones who never fall. Along with it, Coach Kavanagh also shared an image of him and McGregor embracing.

Here is what John Kavanagh posted after Conor McGregor's UFC 257 loss:

John Kavanagh has been a part of Conor McGregor's team for years now. The two men have been together since McGregor first broke out in UFC and when the Irishman won his first UFC gold, in the form of winning the interim featherweight title after beating Chad Mendes.

Following his win at UFC 189, McGregor won the undisputed UFC featherweight title from Jose Aldo. And a year later, with the guidance of John Kavanagh and team, McGregor became a two-weight class champion in UFC when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title.

Conor McGregor's UFC return didn't go as planned

Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon for the first time since January of 2020. In his last octagon outing, The Notorious One dispatched Donald Cerrone inside 40 seconds in a welterweight showdown but was forced to take the rest of the year off amid the pandemic.

In his return to the Octagon competition in 2021, Conor McGregor faced former featherweight nemesis Dustin Poirier in a rematch six years in the making. Having beaten Poirer back at UFC 178 in 2014, McGregor initially vouched for a fight against The Diamond upon his return, and eventually, UFC decided to book the two men in the first pay-per-view of 2021.

After a solid start to the fight, Conor McGregor did look sharp inside the opening 5 minutes of the fight. Eventually, Poirier turned the fight in favor in round two and got his hand raised following a brutal TKO win.