Coach John Kavanagh talks USADA's "b*tchy" move of blaming Conor McGregor for UFC split

Coach John Kavanagh recently shared his two cents on USADA blaming Conor McGregor for causing their split from the UFC. The SBG Ireland frontman slammed the drug testing agency for spreading a false narrative, expressing his puzzlement about why they would resort to such tactics.

For context, USADA CEO Travis Tygart issued a scathing statement addressing the UFC-USADA split and how McGregor's re-entry into the drug-testing pool affected their relationship. The Irishman pulled out of testing for competition after suffering a leg fracture during his bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

After over two years away, Conor McGregor is ready to return. Under official USADA rules, the Irishman must spend six months in the testing pool and submit at least two clean tests. However, Tygart's statement claimed that the UFC tried to ask for an exemption for their biggest cash cow so he could potentially return earlier, and that's where the UFC-USADA relationship went sour.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, coach John Kavanagh weighed in on the situation and said:

"I didn't understand that at all; that was a very strange one. I would've understood if UFC was dropping USADA at the end of the year, and then there was an announcement, 'Conor's fighting January 15,' or something like that. You could understand USADA being upset.

He continued:

"When I saw those statements from USADA and you guys over here, litigious and everything, I was like, 'Why are you?... Sounds very b**chy or something. At least wait for the UFC to try and break the rules."

Conor McGregor return: Coach Kavanagh shares an update for the Irishman's comeback timeline

In the same interview, SBG Ireland supremo John Kavanagh revealed that Conor McGregor may not fight in the first half of 2024, and fans could possibly need to wait till International Fight Week in July to see 'The Notorious' return to action.

McGregor attended the recently held Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During an interview, the Irishman urged the promotion to announce his next fight and give him the green signal.

After Dana White announced the headlining fights for UFC 297, UFC 298, and UFC 299, many thought Conor McGregor would return against Michael Chandler at the momentous UFC 300 event in April next year. However, that seemingly isn't the case. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, John Kavanagh said:

"We were hoping for April, that was the hope, that is what we were told, now it seems to be the summertime... Are they holding him back for International Fight Week? I don’t really know... It is an extra couple of months."

