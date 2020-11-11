In a recent appearance on Submission Radio, widely-respected combat sports coach Mike Winkeljohn of the famed Jackson-Wink MMA gym opened up on a myriad of topics, including his star pupil Jon Jones.

In light of Jones’ move from the Light Heavyweight to the Heavyweight division, Winkeljohn weighed in on the former potentially fighting the UFC Heavyweight division’s reigning champion, Stipe Miocic.

Winkeljohn asserted that should Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic, Jones would end up beating Miocic in every aspect of MMA.

Jon Jones’ most recent MMA bout took place in February. It was a UFC Light Heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes, with Jones winning the closely contested bout by way of unanimous decision.

On the other hand, Stipe Miocic’s most recent fight witnessed him successfully defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship in the trilogy matchup against Daniel Cormier. Miocic defeated Cormier via unanimous decision, won their trilogy by 2-1, and is now set to defend the UFC Heavyweight belt against Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones vacated his UFC Light Heavyweight title in August, and confirmed that his next fight would be in the Heavyweight division. He added that he aims to win the Heavyweight belt and cement his legacy as the MMA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that Jon Jones is likely to face the winner of the upcoming UFC Heavyweight title matchup between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Mike Winkeljohn explained that Jon Jones is more than capable of beating Stipe Miocic in a Heavyweight bout.

“You know, it’s a tough one. I mean Stipe (Miocic) is a great striker, so strong everywhere, and he’s real smart, you know? I saw the way he was controlling some of the heavyweights on the ground.

“He (Stipe Miocic) is smart about what he does, but I think Jon (Jones) beats him in every one of those aspects. When Jon puts his mind to it, Jon beats everybody wrestling, he beats everybody in the standup, he beats everybody everywhere. And it always ends up being a bloody show when things go right.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The consensus in the MMA world is that the fight between Jon Jones and the winner of the UFC Heavyweight title bout between Miocic and Ngannou will take place in 2021.

Furthermore, reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has also expressed his willingness to fight archrival Jon Jones, be it at Light Heavyweight or Heavyweight.