Coach talks Terence Crawford's chances against Canelo Alvarez - "We'll pick him apart"

Terence Crawford's coach believes he's got a shot against Canelo Alvarez.

'Bud' is fresh off his historical clash with Errol Spence Jr. late last month. There, the two welterweights fought to establish the first weight class undisputed champion in the four-belt era. While there was a lot of hype heading into the bout, it was one-sided on fight night.

In the end, Crawford battered 'The Truth' in their Showtime pay-per-view headliner. He ultimately picked up a ninth-round stoppage win, becoming the first male boxer ever to become undisputed in a second weight class. However, he's made it clear that he's not done yet.

Terence Crawford was recently called to face the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in September. 'Iron Man' is expected to make the climb not one, but two weight classes for the bout. Regardless of how the bout goes, Crawford will be heading up three to face the winner.

In a recent interview with RING IQ TV, Bomac McIntyre discussed the move. There, he previewed a potential fight between his fighter Crawford, and Alvarez. He opined:

"I don't see nothing wrong with fighting up there. 'Bud' is one of those guys who likes to challenge himself. So we'll do what we always do, we'll go in the classroom and we'll pick him apart... We'll pick his a** apart and we'll take that, what we know in the classroom, and put it in the gym so we can come out victorious."

Terence Crawford defends chances against Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford is serious about fighting Canelo Alvarez at super-middleweight.

'Bud' was hesitant to say what he wanted next after his win over Errol Spence Jr. last month. Following the victory, he briefly teased a rematch with 'The Truth', with that bout still being a possibility.

However, he instead targeted Jermell Charlo. First discussing a potential fight with 'Iron Man' down at 154 pounds, he's since shifted his view. He wants to fight at 168 pounds, whether it be Charlo or Canelo Alvarez.

In an interview on the 3 Knockdown Rule podcast, the undisputed welterweight champion tried to defend the move. Arguing his chances, Crawford explained:

“Why is it ridiculous? “I meant what I said. Listen, listen, that would be my opportunity to show everybody how great Terence Crawford really is. If Canelo win that fight and accept that fight and I come up to 168 and challenge him from undisputed at his weight, and that fight happens, then you know, man, I’mma just show everybody that skills pays the bills."