Cody Garbrandt gives an update on the injury that made him pull out of UFC 255

Cody Garbrandt was supposed to headline UFC 255 to challenge Deiveson Figueiredo for the Flyweight Championship. Unfortunately, it was revealed that he had to pull out of the fight with over a month remaining and will be replaced by Alex Perez.

Cody Garbrandt posted a photo on his social media, giving fans an update and revealing that a torn bicep was the reason for him pulling out of UFC 255.

Before this, Cody Garbrandt got back in the win column for the first time in over three years as he knocked out Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. Cody Garbrandt had been on a downward slide after winning the title, losing it to T.J. Dillashaw almost a year later before getting defeated in the same way in a rematch against Dillashaw.

He would then lose to Pedro Munhoz in similar fashion, highlighting one of his biggest weaknesses inside the Octagon - his impulsiveness to start swinging and exposing himself in the process.

It would have been interesting to see how it went, but ultimately, we'll have to wait till 2021 to see Cody Garbrandt back in action. A torn bicep could set him back for another six months, which means that we may see Cody Garbrandt again in the late first quarter of 2021.

Does Cody Garbrandt have what it takes to become the Flyweight king?

The last man who went down from Bantamweight to Flyweight to challenge for the 125-pound title was T.J. Dillashaw - who ended up suffering a TKO defeat in just half a minute.

Deiveson Figueiredo has proved to be a major threat in the 125-pound division following two back-to-back victories over Joseph Benavidez. While Figueiredo missed weight the first time, he made sure to avoid that same mistake and won in an extremely one-sided fight. He would have proved to be a big test for Cody Garbrandt in his attempt for Flyweight gold.