Cody Garbrandt outlines health issues that ruled him out of UFC flyweight title fight with Deiveson Figueiredo

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has opened up on the health issues that coerced him to withdraw from his fight against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Cody Garbrandt was scheduled to fight Figueiredo for the latter’s UFC flyweight title at UFC 255. However, Garbrandt withdrew from the fight in early October.

The primary reason behind Garbrandt withdrawing was said to be a bicep injury that he was dealing with. Nevertheless, "No Love" has now shed light upon a few other health issues that led to him pulling out from the fight.

Cody Garbrandt made the revelation on Instagram via a note.

“Disclaimer from my last post, I was positive for covid Aug 29th. Since then I have been battling vertigo, tore my vein in my bicep which resulted in finding out I have blood clots, pneumonia and mental fog, these are the symptoms I’ve had and been dealing with and this is the reason I pulled out of the fight. I haven’t done any media, but I’d like to address it on my own terms.”

Cody Garbrandt was aiming to win the UFC flyweight title

Cody Garbrandt previously held the UFC bantamweight title and has for long been one of the best fighters in the promotion’s bantamweight division.

Garbrandt secured a spectacular knockout victory over Raphael Assuncao in June, and seemed well on his way towards earning another shot at the UFC bantamweight title that’s presently held by Petr Yan.

Cody Garbrandt's insane knockout is even better in slow motion 😍 #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/iYzRQyZrSp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 8, 2020

Advertisement

However, in August, Garbrandt announced that he intends to drop from the bantamweight division to the flyweight division and capture the UFC flyweight title.

Should he win the UFC flyweight title, Garbrandt would etch his name in history amongst the rare athletes who’ve managed to win a UFC title in more than one weight class.

Following Garbrandt’s announcement, the vast majority of MMA fans and experts were set abuzz with speculation as to how he’d perform against reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

The fight between Garbrandt and Figueiredo was being hailed as a truly exciting clash of styles, and many expected it to be one of the best fights of the 2020 calendar year.

Nevertheless, Garbrandt withdrew from the matchup in October and was replaced by Alex Perez, who’d serve as Deiveson Figueiredo’s opponent at UFC 255.

Fans can expect further details regarding Cody Garbrandt’s health and recovery updates to unravel in the days to come.

We, here at Sportskeeda, wish Cody Garbrandt a safe and speedy recovery.