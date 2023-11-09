"Cody would have been KOd"  - Michael Bisping almost gets caught on the chin by Jiri Prochazka; fans react

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is gearing up to take on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira for the vacant 205-pound title in the main event of UFC 295. The pay-per-view event is scheduled for November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ahead of his highly anticipated comeback this Saturday, Prochazka engaged in a conversation with UFC Hall-of-Famer Michael Bisping. During the interview, Bisping inquired about the former 205-pound champion's strategy against 'Poatan' and whether he plans to incorporate grappling in the fight.

To add a touch of humor, 'The Count' playfully attempted a single-leg takedown on the 31-year-old Czech star, and in response, Jiri Prochazka countered with an uppercut aimed at Bisping's chin.

Check out the exchange below (from 2:00):

The video clip made its way to the r/ufc subreddit, where fans had a range of reactions as they witnessed Michael Bisping almost getting caught with an uppercut on the chin by Jiri Prochazka.

One fan wrote:

"Seriously, dudes hand is the size of Bisping's head."

Another wrote:

"Bisping is a big fu*kin dude and he looks tiny here, crazy"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Bisping didn’t see it coming 👁"

"That's the thing with Jiri, you don't know where the shots will be coming from. Man is wired! Fight can't happen soon enough!"

"I like how instinctual it was for him. Second nature"

"Cody would have been KOd"

"The antenna wants Bisping unconscious."

Credits: r/ufc on Reddit

Henry Cejudo breaks down Jiri Prochazka's weaknesses against Alex Pereira

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo finds Jiri Prochazka's fighting style highly enticing. However, 'Triple C' has also advised the former light heavyweight champion to be cautious and avoid recklessness when facing Alex Pereira at UFC 295.

While Prochazka has secured significant wins against fighters like Volkan Oezdemir, Dominick Reyes, and Glover Teixeira with his aggressive approach, Cejudo pointed out in a recent YouTube video that Prochazka's tendency to absorb direct blows is a risky strategy when facing a clinical striker like 'Poatan':

"The technique, as good as you are with everything, there’s one area where I feel like you really need to get better at – two areas. Your defense, with your hands: I don’t like seeing you get hit because that may cost you against a guy like Alex. Then the other thing, too, is your takedown defense. Your takedown defense is still a little suspect."

Check out Cejudo's comments below (from 15:22):