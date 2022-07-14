"That little f***ing clown" - Cody Stamann doesn't believe "there's any secret" to beating Sean O'Malley inside the octagon

Cody Stamann recently trashed Sean O'Malley and stated that there is no special recipe to beat the bantamweight prospect inside the octagon.

Cody Stamann is seemingly not a fan of O'Malley. However, the 32-year-old listed the rising star as one of his potential future opponents. 'The Spartan' also named Adrian Yanez as a fighter against whom he would like to test himself. In a recent interview with LowKick MMA, Stamann stated:

"I don't know who it is gonna be. I kind of have my eyes on a few guys. O'Malley is always like a guy that's on my forefront. That little f***ing clown. I hate that kid. Adrian Yanez, another one. I think that's a good fight. I mean he is a good boxer, I like his stand-up. But I would like to see him fight off his back. I don't think he can. I think that's a big name, quick payday for me."

Stamann was further asked to give his assessment of O'Malley as a fighter. 'The Spartan' stated that O'Malley is a very stylish fighter who knows how to properly use his range. That said, the 32-year-old mentioned that there's no secret formula to beating O'Malley as one has to make the fight ugly to get 'Sugar' in trouble:

"He's tough, he has got a cool style, I like the way he fights. He's real long, he's good at using his long-range weapons, I think he's one of the best guys in the UFC, that's long, that actually fights like a tall guy. He is impressive. He is a puzzle to solve. But, I don't think there's any secret on how to beat Sean O'Malley. I think you gotta make it dirty, you gotta make it ugly."

Watch Cody Stamann talk about Sean O'Malley:

What's next for Cody Stamann and Sean O'Malley?

Cody Stamann snapped his three-fight losing streak in his last outing inside the octagon against Eddie Wineland. 'The Spartan' earned a first-round finish in that contest.

Sean O'Malley, meanwhile, moved up a spot to No.12 in the bantamweight rankings despite his no-contest against Pedro Munhoz. 'Sugar' might take on Munhoz next in a rematch as the end of their fight at UFC 276 was anticlimactic.

There are other options for 'Sugar' as well. Time will tell if he and Cody Stamann will cross paths in the future. Given Stamann's animosity towards O'Malley, it might be a fun contest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far