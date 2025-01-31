  • home icon
  • "Cok*d out chimpanzee" - UFC fighter shares eye-opening take on what separates Dricus du Plessis from other UFC champions

"Cok*d out chimpanzee" - UFC fighter shares eye-opening take on what separates Dricus du Plessis from other UFC champions

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jan 31, 2025 21:13 GMT
Dricus du Plessis is cut from a different cloth according to a fellow UFC middleweight [Image Courtesy: @UFCFRA via X/Twitter]

Dricus du Plessis is set to defend his UFC middleweight title next weekend at UFC 312 against Sean Strickland. Now, a former friend of Strickland's has offered his take on exactly what differentiates du Plessis from every other champion on the roster in terms of his performance.

The observation was made by fellow middleweight Chris Curtis, who had a recent sitdown on the WEIGHING IN podcast with former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson. According to him, the South African star's approach to his title fights is what sets him apart from other champions.

"I think when people win belts, they start fighting to defend the belt, except unless you're Dricus, who just fights like a f***ing cok*d up chimpanzee at all times. Everyone outside of Dricus apparently."
Check out Chris Curtis' thoughts on Dricus du Plessis (54:30):

Du Plessis' fighting style has been described in varying terms by several fighters, with Israel Adesanya, a former opponent of his, referring to him as 'the best sh*t fighter in the world.' His combination of freakish athleticism and unorthodox skills has allowed to achieve much throughout his career.

Now, the South African phenom is gearing up to defend his 185-pound title against Strickland, who he previously defeated via split-decision at UFC 297. Some, including Strickland himself, were of the opinion that he had done enough to emerge victorious, and he has been determined to rematch du Plessis ever since.

While their first fight was close, du Plessis is expected to emerge victorious come fight night by Adesanya. However, not everyone is in agreement, with former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier predicting a hard-fought victory in Strickland's favor.

Dricus du Plessis is undefeated in the UFC

Despite the repeated disrespect his skill-set receives, Dricus du Plessis has never lost in the UFC and is currently on a 10-fight win streak across the KSW, EFC and UFC, the latter of which has seen him find tremendous success. He first drew attention for finishing Darren Till and Derek Brunson in thrilling fashion.

Thereafter, he authored his most impressive run to date, defeating three UFC champions and finishing two of them en route to claiming and defending the middleweigt title. Now, he will look to beat Sean Strickland for a second time come Feb. 8.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
