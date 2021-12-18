"He's a piece of sh*t person" - When Colby Covington accused Jorge Masvidal of cheating on rumored ex-wife Maritza Masvidal 

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington used to be great friends, training together at the American Top Team. However, the two have had a massive fallout and have been taking shots at each other for a while now. Back in April this year, tensions between the two really started to build up as 'Chaos' accused Masvidal of cheating on his rumored ex-wife Maritza Masvidal.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Masvidal was able to return to ATT, while Covington switched gyms. Speaking to @arielhelwani @GamebredFighter revealed that an altercation with Colby Covington led to them both being "kicked out" of ATT.Masvidal was able to return to ATT, while Covington switched gyms. Speaking to @arielhelwani, @GamebredFighter revealed that an altercation with Colby Covington led to them both being "kicked out" of ATT.Masvidal was able to return to ATT, while Covington switched gyms. https://t.co/s0pqyhDbRl

Just a couple of days before Jorge Masvidal's highly anticipated rematch with Kamaru Usman at the UFC 261 Colby Covington shared a picture on his Twitter handle where he was seen with a woman who was supposedly the real wife of Masvidal, Maritiza.

Take a look at Colby Covington's post below:

Colby Covington wasn't done just yet and made sure to take things even further with 'Gamebred'. Covington proceeded to talk to The MacLife about Jorge Masvidal's relationship with Maritza. Take a look at what he said:

"The mother of his [Jorge Masvidal] children and his wife that is still on his marriage certificate today, they're not divorced yet is Maritza Collado, Maritza Masvidal."

Watch Colby Covington's full interview with The MacLife below:

Afterwards, Colby Covington sat down for yet another interview with Helen Yee where he accused Jorge Masvidal of cheating on his wife and kids.

According to Covington:

"He's [Jorge Masvidal] a piece of sh*t person. He cheated on his wife, he cheated on his kids you know. He lies to his kids. He's just not a good person. So, I want to expose him in front of the whole world."

Watch Colby Covington's full interview with Helen Yee below:

Was Jorge Masvidal actually married to Maritza Collado?

The accusations made by Colby Covington certainly raised a lot of question marks. However, not a lot is known about whether Jorge Masvidal was married to Maritza Collado or not. Masvidal was married to Iman Kawa for almost about a decade and the couple have three kids together.

Also Read Article Continues below

The couple have since parted ways and it is believed that it is possible that Jorge Masvidal may have been married to Maritza before his relationship with Iman Kawa. 'Gamebred' has chosen to keep his personal life private for himself and not a lot is known about Masvidal's relationship history.

Edited by David Andrew